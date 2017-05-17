World Rose News Highlights Bermuda Stamps

Bernews - Monday, May 17, 2017

Bermudaâs roses have been highlighted in the âWorld Rose Newsâ â the journal of the World Federation Of Roses Societies...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Trust Industry Booklet Highlights America’s Cup

Trust Industry Booklet Highlights America’s Cup

“Navigating The Winds Of Change” Conference

“Navigating The Winds Of Change” Conference

Bermuda Rose Book Receives Literary Award

Bermuda Rose Book Receives Literary Award

Stamp Series To Highlight Folklife, Gombeys



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
A brush with beauty

Street smart

Father of many hails mothers

King Arthur attempts to slay summer movie season

Packed street festival for Jack Ruby

$1.4m bill on Frankie Paul - Singer needs $40,000 for dialysis weekly

CARIFESTA preparations in high gear

SPORTS more
Nisbett Continues Competing In Beijing, China

Results: BBA Madison Cycling Road Race

Rain forces postponement of 50-over final

Mohammed duo triumph at Open tennis

Whiteman leads Heatwave to Siparia sweep

Nestlé renew deal with Football Factory

ECB responds to Mr. Claude Raphael

POLITICS more
We can achieve success but it requires discipline and focus

Elevate Executive Selection To Host Workshop

EIU Analysis On OBA, PLP & Upcoming Election

Elevate Executive Selection To Host Workshop

EIU Analysis On OBA, PLP & Upcoming Election

Place your bets

Opposition leader questions PM’s claims on gun project

BUSINESS more
Elevate Executive Selection To Host Workshop

AIG Appoints Brian Duperreault President & CEO

XL Catlin Participate In Global Day Of Giving

Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”

Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”

Stakeholders: Open Clico bailout accounts

Connecting learning to the real world

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
Touch and go at temporary prison

Opposition leader questions PM’s claims on gun project

Youth violence becoming more aggressive in A&B

Preliminary evidence sheds more light on alleged hit-and-run incident

INTERPOL probes kidnapping claim involving a couple in Barbuda

Cops accused of kidnapping and corruption due in court today

Police search garages for body of schoolgirl Danielle Jones

RELATED STORIES
Trust Industry Booklet Highlights America’s Cup

Trust Industry Booklet Highlights America’s Cup

“Navigating The Winds Of Change” Conference

“Navigating The Winds Of Change” Conference

Bermuda Rose Book Receives Literary Award

Bermuda Rose Book Receives Literary Award

Stamp Series To Highlight Folklife, Gombeys

RECENT COMMENTS
Every Government department is vulnerable to hackers, former civil service chief admits
Natalie Bernard: Wow i would like to share my experience with wonderloop@job4u.com they were able to hack and increase my CREDIT SCORE within 62hours from 379-765,I must say i was stunned and really appreciated...

PHOTO: My side of the story
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

UTech is Technology Plus
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Grenada family search protest
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Regional reps to focus on health security during Commonwealth Health Ministers meeting
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Jegz releases 'Me She Want' video
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Video authoring made easy
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

RECENT COMMENTS
Every Government department is vulnerable to hackers, former civil service chief admits
Natalie Bernard: Wow i would like to share my experience with wonderloop@job4u.com they were able to hack and increase my CREDIT SCORE within 62hours from 379-765,I must say i was stunned and really appreciated...

PHOTO: My side of the story
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

UTech is Technology Plus
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Grenada family search protest
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Regional reps to focus on health security during Commonwealth Health Ministers meeting
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Jegz releases 'Me She Want' video
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Video authoring made easy
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...