40 homes to be built by Food For The Poor

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, May 17, 2017

Forty families will have the comfort of new two-bedroom houses from Food For The Poor (FFP) Jamaica later this year, thanks to donations committed thus far by individuals and companies during the charity organisation's third annual 5K run/walk held...read more

