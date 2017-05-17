Lowe not backing same-sex rights

Nation News - Monday, May 17, 2017

MINISTER OF THE ENVIRONMENT Dr Denis Lowe has one again declared he is not supporting any gay movement in Barbados. The Christ Church East MP, who has expressed similar sentiments in the past, made...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Church should wed only the saved

TALKBACK: Different views on issue of same-sex union

Same-sex bliss

‘No gay ring’

Bishop: No gay weddings

Supreme Court extends same-sex marriage nationwide

LOWE: Count me out



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
An enchanting evening of Indian cultural showcase

Mother's Day playlist

The Music Diaries | Ernie Smith rakes in the hits

Story of the Song | Garnet Silk writes 'Like a Mother to Me' for manager - Song recorded after returning from only UK trip

Mothers wary of music industry

Salute To My Musical Mom

Newcomers hail carnival success

SPORTS more
Winning start for Fast Loopers

Pakistan beat West Indies in penultimate over

COMMENTARY: Leg Before Wicket

Netball: Bermuda Claim Second Win Over Israel

Jessica Lewis Competes In Desert Challenge

Antigua Bermuda Yacht Race Day #3 Report

Netball: Bermuda Claim Second Win Over Israel

POLITICS more
PM: Classroom relevance key

Guyana has now become a strategically important country

A third political party is a necessity but….

The antecedents in the CCJ’S ruling in SM JALEEL’S CASE

An enchantment with the APNU+AFC Government

Antigua PM scraps plan for gun factory

PLP congratulates Bahamian Opposition

BUSINESS more
XL Catlin Participate In Global Day Of Giving

Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”

Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”

Stakeholders: Open Clico bailout accounts

Connecting learning to the real world

Overblown claim on new China trade deal

Lawyers: Wells Fargo created about 3.5 million fake accounts

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
'17 shot dead' in Papua New Guinea prison breakout

Successive governments the past 40 years have been the same

The government and its double standards

Bread vendor’s murder….Cops build case against soldier, ‘trigger man’ still at large

Raped and HIV positive

Antigua PM scraps plan for gun factory

Moors murderer Ian Brady 'on his deathbed' at high security hospital 

RELATED STORIES
Church should wed only the saved

TALKBACK: Different views on issue of same-sex union

Same-sex bliss

‘No gay ring’

Bishop: No gay weddings

Supreme Court extends same-sex marriage nationwide

LOWE: Count me out

RECENT COMMENTS
PHOTO: My side of the story
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

UTech is Technology Plus
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Grenada family search protest
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Regional reps to focus on health security during Commonwealth Health Ministers meeting
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Jegz releases 'Me She Want' video
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Video authoring made easy
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

RECENT COMMENTS
PHOTO: My side of the story
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

UTech is Technology Plus
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Grenada family search protest
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Regional reps to focus on health security during Commonwealth Health Ministers meeting
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Jegz releases 'Me She Want' video
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Video authoring made easy
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...

Watlington Waterworks: “Extraordinary Year”
john kniffen: I suggest you hire a hacker, i saw his info ( QUICKSOLUTION040@GMAIL.COM ) on a friend's post on quora and i contacted him ,he does series of hacking job from password recovery, credit score...