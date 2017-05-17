Trump sees 'fast' decision over new FBI director

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, May 17, 2017

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â President Donald Trump said he would act quickly to appoint a new FBI director following his controversial dismissal earlier this week of James Comey â a move that was still reverberating around Washington.Trump's administration â embroiled in a...read more

