Pakistan eye victory on final day of Test Match

Dominica News Online - Sunday, May 17, 2017

West Indies will have an uphill battle on Friday to save the third and final test against Pakistan and prevent the visitors winning the series 2-1. They closed the day on 7 for 1 after losing opener Powell. The home...read more

