Governments 25m guarantee for St Regis hotel

Royal Gazette - Saturday, May 17, 2017

The deal for the East Ends first hotel in decades has been bolstered with a Bermuda government guarantee of up to 25 million for the St Regis resort. Parliament heard that the guarantee will go towards a 60 million loan from Butterfield Bank for Hotelco Bermuda Holding Ltd, part of the...read more

