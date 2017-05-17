Venezuela fires health chief in deadly crisis

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, May 17, 2017

CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) â Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro fired his health minister after statistics showed infant deaths surging, as elderly protesters angry over medicine shortages planned fresh rallies yesterday demanding the socialist leader quit.The health ministry on Wednesday...read more

