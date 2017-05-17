Trump warns sacked FBI chief over media leaks

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, May 17, 2017

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â President Donald Trump yesterday warned his sacked FBI director against âleakingâ information to reporters, as the White House refused to deny that the president records his conversations with visitors.Capping a week in which Trump faced a slew...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Axed FBI chief was pushing Trump-Russia probe harder

Trump attacks Democrats for 'playing sad' over firing of Comey

Donald Trump fires FBI director James Comey after he misled Senate over Hillary Clinton emails

Trump fires FBI director Comey

FBI probing possible links between Russia, Trump associates

FBI probing links between Russia, Trump associates — director

FBI lifts Clinton email cloud as US election looms



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Blind contestant vies for Miss Kingston and St Andrew crown

Charges dropped against Kingston Dub Club promoter, selector

Blind contestant vies for Miss Kingston and St Andrew crown

25 to win Sumfest trip

Singer Deneese Wright is dead

TTFA Grassroots Festival launched

Gospel singer Deneese Wright succumbs to illness

SPORTS more
25 to win Sumfest trip

Lara hopes Academy utilised year-round

Webster (172 not out) blazes Parkites into 50 overs final

Changoor, Pitiram star for South U-15s

Courts National T10 final at Rousillac today

TTFA Grassroots Festival launched

Jabloteh U-17s beat struggling Defence Force

POLITICS more
Use medical tourism to spur growth, suggests Phillips

PM's overseas trips cost J$12.4m in 2016

Rowley satisfied with agriculture progress

How New Loans from C.D.B. Will Help Belizeans

P.M. Says There Is No Legal Basis for Retrospective Decision by Commission

P.M. Barrow Admits He Has Few Worlds Left to Conquer

Sinckler: No election budget

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 12 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 12 2017

Drop In Offshore Company Insolvency Filings

$20-billion decision

OWTU supports Maduro

Why Fuel Prices Are So High and When They Will Come Down

How Much Mark Espat’s Firm Got Paid for Superbond Consultation

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
Not targets

DNA registry up and running

Slate wiped clean for some undisciplined cops

Cops want monument at Heroes' Park for fallen colleagues

Man who killed 'father' figure to be sentenced June 2

Charges dropped against Kingston Dub Club promoter, selector

Senior cop says Ja awash with guns

RELATED STORIES
Axed FBI chief was pushing Trump-Russia probe harder

Trump attacks Democrats for 'playing sad' over firing of Comey

Donald Trump fires FBI director James Comey after he misled Senate over Hillary Clinton emails

Trump fires FBI director Comey

FBI probing possible links between Russia, Trump associates

FBI probing links between Russia, Trump associates — director

FBI lifts Clinton email cloud as US election looms

RECENT COMMENTS
Grenada family search protest
John Adams: Do you need a savvy hacker, one who would be able to carry out and successfully execute hacks on your behalf while keeping it all discrete and under the radar? Contact asianhackgod000 AT GMAIL DOT...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
suzan white: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

NGO flies in $4B in urgent drugs to Health Ministry
Derek Douglas: Hello, Do you need an urgent loan to clear your debts or you need a capital loan to improve your business?have you been rejected by banks and other financial agencies? Do you need a consolidation...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
michelle lopez: help me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
vikki: hackingsolution@tutanota.com was the contact i was referred to when i needed to check on my husband as i became suspicious about his day to day activities, i had doubt with him at first but his...

Commonwealth to send election observer team to Bahamas
spencer james: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Small questions corporate amnesia
DAURE: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Its just scandalous
Allison: My name is Mary allison, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Health Ministry receives loan to fight non-communicable diseases
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 14 2017
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

RECENT COMMENTS
Grenada family search protest
John Adams: Do you need a savvy hacker, one who would be able to carry out and successfully execute hacks on your behalf while keeping it all discrete and under the radar? Contact asianhackgod000 AT GMAIL DOT...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
suzan white: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

NGO flies in $4B in urgent drugs to Health Ministry
Derek Douglas: Hello, Do you need an urgent loan to clear your debts or you need a capital loan to improve your business?have you been rejected by banks and other financial agencies? Do you need a consolidation...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
michelle lopez: help me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
vikki: hackingsolution@tutanota.com was the contact i was referred to when i needed to check on my husband as i became suspicious about his day to day activities, i had doubt with him at first but his...

Commonwealth to send election observer team to Bahamas
spencer james: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Small questions corporate amnesia
DAURE: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Its just scandalous
Allison: My name is Mary allison, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Health Ministry receives loan to fight non-communicable diseases
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 14 2017
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...