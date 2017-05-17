Medical students seeking to raise $10m for Linstead Hospital

Jamaica Observer - Friday, May 17, 2017

THE University of the West Indies MBBS/DDS Class of 2020 will be using the annual Smoker performances September 6-10, 2017 at the Philip Sherlock Centre for the Creative Arts to raise money for the Linstead Public Hospital.In its 60th year, Smoker is an annual benefit play upheld each year by...read more

