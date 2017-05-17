Jared Kushner's sister to skip China investor meetings this weekend after visa row

Telegraph UK - Friday, May 17, 2017

The family company is trying to raise money to help build a 79-story apartment building in Jersey City, New Jersey, called One Journal Square. The company is seeking 300 wealthy Chinese to invest a total of $150 million. The building is facing difficulty. Office-sharing company WeWork confirmed...read more

