Mural of saintly Pope Francis kissing devilish Donald Trump appears in Rome

Telegraph UK - Thursday, May 17, 2017

Mural of saintly Pope Francis kissing devilish Donald Trump appears in Rome ALL SECTIONS More Mural of saintly Pope Francis kissing devilish Donald Trump appears in Rome A mural showing Pope Francis kissing a devilish, gun-toting Donald Trump is seen on a wall in Rome Credit: AP 11 May 2017...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
'Mother' should not be used to describe a bomb, says Pope Francis  

Pope urges mediation to end North Korea crisis, avert devastating war

Pope likens migrant holding centres to 'concentration camps'

Donald Trump would be 'honoured' to meet Pope Francis on Italy trip, says White House

Watch: Pope attends 'Way of the Cross' procession in Rome

Donald Trump wants to meet Pope Francis on upcoming trip to Italy 

Pope denounces Donald Trump saying 'build bridges' not walls



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Cush Evans Wins Quest For Best Soca Contest

Oldies rock Yesterday

Platinum Kids featured in Richie Stephens' video

Elektra making moves in production

Yaadie vs foreigner in Boom sound clash tonight

I did coke for 10 years - Ninja Man says many artistes were hooked on drugs in the '80s

IMPACT Justice Trained Community Mediators in Dominica to form an association

SPORTS more
Teachers Rugby Award $5,000 In Scholarships

Teachers Rugby Award $5,000 In Scholarships

Russian President Vladimir Putin plays and wins ice hockey match

Fray to play in Lara stadium opener

Martial arts instructor shocked after business place was vandalized

The Bahamas Bowl is set for Friday, December 22

Etienne named athlete of the week in Stony Brook

POLITICS more
Minnis sworn in as prime minister

PNP wants OCG to probe gov't grass project at Samuda's farm

Premier Congratulates Bahamas Prime Minister

Preserve Marriage: Government Should Appeal

Holness wants motorists to slow down

Senate to hear Holness' foreign travel bill Friday

Emmanuel Macron unveils parliamentary candidates - half political newcomers, half women

BUSINESS more
BFM edge up

IRM Presentation On 2017 Hurricane Season

TCD & BECL Will Open Again Tomorrow

BTC, Garvin Tynes Primary partner for autism awareness

Chamber CEO: Vacation rental sector in need of regulation

Local printing companies miss out on huge political T-shirt orders

Central Bank to complete non-banking electronic payment framework by year-end 2017

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
Police officer rants against parents letting their 'little Keanus and Beyonces' online

Police make new arrest in connection with murder of Dorset businessman Guy Hedger

California police warn paddle-boarders as helicopter spots 15 great white sharks near coast

Two killed, others hospitalised in Discovery Bay crash

One man held after disturbance in Swan Street

Man remanded in connection with Tuesday's shooting

Cop shot in Hanna Town

RELATED STORIES
'Mother' should not be used to describe a bomb, says Pope Francis  

Pope urges mediation to end North Korea crisis, avert devastating war

Pope likens migrant holding centres to 'concentration camps'

Donald Trump would be 'honoured' to meet Pope Francis on Italy trip, says White House

Watch: Pope attends 'Way of the Cross' procession in Rome

Donald Trump wants to meet Pope Francis on upcoming trip to Italy 

Pope denounces Donald Trump saying 'build bridges' not walls

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
vikki: hackingsolution@tutanota.com was the contact i was referred to when i needed to check on my husband as i became suspicious about his day to day activities, i had doubt with him at first but his...

Commonwealth to send election observer team to Bahamas
spencer james: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Small questions corporate amnesia
DAURE: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Its just scandalous
Allison: My name is Mary allison, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Health Ministry receives loan to fight non-communicable diseases
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 14 2017
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

1,000 bartenders to be trained through Red Stripe programme
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Jockey Douglas Badaloo fined $8,000
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Dill upbeat despite falling short of Rio time
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Pensioner dies after falling from bike he was testing in Halfords without a helmet
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
vikki: hackingsolution@tutanota.com was the contact i was referred to when i needed to check on my husband as i became suspicious about his day to day activities, i had doubt with him at first but his...

Commonwealth to send election observer team to Bahamas
spencer james: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Small questions corporate amnesia
DAURE: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Its just scandalous
Allison: My name is Mary allison, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Health Ministry receives loan to fight non-communicable diseases
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 14 2017
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

1,000 bartenders to be trained through Red Stripe programme
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Jockey Douglas Badaloo fined $8,000
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Dill upbeat despite falling short of Rio time
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Pensioner dies after falling from bike he was testing in Halfords without a helmet
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...