Forget social media awareness. If you want to help someone with cancer, be there in person

Telegraph UK - Thursday, May 17, 2017

Forget social media awareness. If you want to help someone with cancer, be there in person ALL SECTIONS More Forget social media awareness. If you want to help someone with cancer, be there in person 11 May 2017 5:52pm Being there for people with cancer is far more important than social media...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Woman's amazing act for stranger in supermarket wins hearts 

Prince Charles pokes fun at his age during his trip to Ireland

Russian President Vladimir Putin plays and wins ice hockey match

Government warns parents not to tweet answers to SATs exams - because some children will take them next week

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit Cancer Centre in Northern Ireland

Watch: How do the UK public feel about the General Election?

Monks could lose charitable status over production of 'dangerous' wine 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Oldies rock Yesterday

Platinum Kids featured in Richie Stephens' video

Elektra making moves in production

Yaadie vs foreigner in Boom sound clash tonight

I did coke for 10 years - Ninja Man says many artistes were hooked on drugs in the '80s

IMPACT Justice Trained Community Mediators in Dominica to form an association

Concerts to honour jazz, ragtime legends

SPORTS more
Russian President Vladimir Putin plays and wins ice hockey match

Fray to play in Lara stadium opener

Martial arts instructor shocked after business place was vandalized

The Bahamas Bowl is set for Friday, December 22

Etienne named athlete of the week in Stony Brook

Seymour promoted to the High-A Florida Fire Frogs

Photos & Results: BBA Bicycle Works Criterium

POLITICS more
Emmanuel Macron unveils parliamentary candidates - half political newcomers, half women

PLP unveils Peets for Smiths North

New Bahamas PM to be sworn into office today

Political leader call for election boycott – likens electronic voter ID cards to “mark of the beast”

PLP Confirm Dr Ernest Peets As C#10 Candidate

PLP Confirm Dr Ernest Peets As C#10 Candidate

GRENADA-POLITICS- Political leader call for election boycott – likens electronic voter ID cards to “mark of the beast”

BUSINESS more
BTC, Garvin Tynes Primary partner for autism awareness

Chamber CEO: Vacation rental sector in need of regulation

Local printing companies miss out on huge political T-shirt orders

Central Bank to complete non-banking electronic payment framework by year-end 2017

Wipeout

Driscoll Named President Of Validus Holdings

Health Minister: “I have full confidence in CEO Dr. Peter Allen.”

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
Victim of Blue Hole Hill crash named

Islands fourth road death in Warwick crash

Missing schoolgirls traced

I did coke for 10 years - Ninja Man says many artistes were hooked on drugs in the '80s

Special courts for praedial larceny cases

14 inmates sitting CXC

Man Dies After Collision On Middle Rd, Warwick

RELATED STORIES
Woman's amazing act for stranger in supermarket wins hearts 

Prince Charles pokes fun at his age during his trip to Ireland

Russian President Vladimir Putin plays and wins ice hockey match

Government warns parents not to tweet answers to SATs exams - because some children will take them next week

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit Cancer Centre in Northern Ireland

Watch: How do the UK public feel about the General Election?

Monks could lose charitable status over production of 'dangerous' wine 

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
vikki: hackingsolution@tutanota.com was the contact i was referred to when i needed to check on my husband as i became suspicious about his day to day activities, i had doubt with him at first but his...

Commonwealth to send election observer team to Bahamas
spencer james: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Small questions corporate amnesia
DAURE: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Its just scandalous
Allison: My name is Mary allison, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Health Ministry receives loan to fight non-communicable diseases
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 14 2017
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

1,000 bartenders to be trained through Red Stripe programme
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Jockey Douglas Badaloo fined $8,000
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Dill upbeat despite falling short of Rio time
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Pensioner dies after falling from bike he was testing in Halfords without a helmet
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
vikki: hackingsolution@tutanota.com was the contact i was referred to when i needed to check on my husband as i became suspicious about his day to day activities, i had doubt with him at first but his...

Commonwealth to send election observer team to Bahamas
spencer james: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Small questions corporate amnesia
DAURE: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Its just scandalous
Allison: My name is Mary allison, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Health Ministry receives loan to fight non-communicable diseases
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 14 2017
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

1,000 bartenders to be trained through Red Stripe programme
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Jockey Douglas Badaloo fined $8,000
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Dill upbeat despite falling short of Rio time
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Pensioner dies after falling from bike he was testing in Halfords without a helmet
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...