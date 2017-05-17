Scotiabank reads with students across Jamaica

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, May 17, 2017

Children across the island were treated to stories by Scotia Volunteers who made their way into schools to share the joy of reading for Read Across Jamaica Day, on Tuesday. The initiative was one of a number of activities taking place in schools...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Scotiabank reads with students across Jamaica

Scotiabank Group: Scotiabank Group: Getting behind volunteerism

FLOW, ScotiaVolunteers, Digicel read across Jamaica

FLOW, ScotiaVolunteers, Digicel read across Jamaica

84 new schools for Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket

Samsung pushes volunteerism

NCB shares the joy of reading with St Jude's students



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
A Gift for Mom now at National Arena

Lawyers ready appeal

Boris shares with audience

Rankin Pumpkin defies the odds

Jesse Royal mourns loss of mother

Marion Hall in Billboard top 5

Dre Tosh to release music video for debut single

SPORTS more
Boxing schoolboys sing sport's praises

This Day in History - May 11

Fans to pay $100 for Academy opener

Parkites, PowerGen meet in 50-overs semi

San Juan North to question SSFLs decision

Sweet Revenge claim North Zonal title

Davis calls for positive approach in 3rd Test

POLITICS more
Axed FBI chief was pushing Trump-Russia probe harder

High heels betray cross-dressing prisoner in escape bid

Baby deaths soar in Venezuela crisis

Opposition MP blames POCA for 'excessive' bank fees

Cabinet deals with Children Authority board

Tewarie: Govt clueless

Chemo relief coming

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 10 2017

AXIS Capital: Henry To Retire, Vogt Appointed

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 10 2017

Catalina Completes Acquisition Of HFPI & DLM

Time is now to build future for Latin America and the Caribbean

Chinese land deal — Ignorance, incompetence or both?

Effective management can make sugar industry viable — Samuda

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
Correctional officers learn from training course

High heels betray cross-dressing prisoner in escape bid

Government to spend $45m to repair police stations

Settle 40-hour work week in a month, police federation warns Government

Local, national monuments to be focus of Labour Day activities

Stinging death

Victims of violence being re-traumatised in State care

RELATED STORIES
Scotiabank reads with students across Jamaica

Scotiabank Group: Scotiabank Group: Getting behind volunteerism

FLOW, ScotiaVolunteers, Digicel read across Jamaica

FLOW, ScotiaVolunteers, Digicel read across Jamaica

84 new schools for Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket

Samsung pushes volunteerism

NCB shares the joy of reading with St Jude's students

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
vikki: hackingsolution@tutanota.com was the contact i was referred to when i needed to check on my husband as i became suspicious about his day to day activities, i had doubt with him at first but his...

Commonwealth to send election observer team to Bahamas
spencer james: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Small questions corporate amnesia
DAURE: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Its just scandalous
Allison: My name is Mary allison, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Health Ministry receives loan to fight non-communicable diseases
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 14 2017
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

1,000 bartenders to be trained through Red Stripe programme
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Jockey Douglas Badaloo fined $8,000
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Dill upbeat despite falling short of Rio time
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Pensioner dies after falling from bike he was testing in Halfords without a helmet
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
vikki: hackingsolution@tutanota.com was the contact i was referred to when i needed to check on my husband as i became suspicious about his day to day activities, i had doubt with him at first but his...

Commonwealth to send election observer team to Bahamas
spencer james: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

Small questions corporate amnesia
DAURE: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Its just scandalous
Allison: My name is Mary allison, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out.....it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Health Ministry receives loan to fight non-communicable diseases
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 14 2017
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

1,000 bartenders to be trained through Red Stripe programme
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Jockey Douglas Badaloo fined $8,000
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Dill upbeat despite falling short of Rio time
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Pensioner dies after falling from bike he was testing in Halfords without a helmet
Mrs norless: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...