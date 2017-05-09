Donald Trump 'weighing up troop surge' for Afghanistan amid 'split in White House'

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, May 17, 2017

9 May 2017 6:00am Donald Trump is reportedly being urged to send thousands of more troops to Afghanistan in a bid to break the stalemate in the 16-year war. Senior military and policy advisers are proposing to the president a new strategy, which would reverse moves by former President Barack...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Pictures of the Day: 9 May 2017

The man aiming to build all 92 English football league stadiums out of Lego 

More British troops could be on their way to Afghanistan as Nato considers mission boost

US general in Afghanistan says there is no doubt Russia is providing weapons to Taliban

Afghan defence chief quits after deadliest ever Taliban attack as Mattis arrives for talks

Afghan authorities say 36 suspected Isil militants killed as US states decision to drop 'Mother of All Bombs' was purely tactical

US drops biggest non-nuclear bomb ever used on Islamic State in Afghanistan



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Don 1 banks on One More Year

Second coming for Imperial's Knowledge

Nooks out, Edwards in

Nooks's tears brings prayers

Eight vie for city's festival crown

Leroy Green’s Pension in Jeopardy over Missing Teaching Records

Trophy Stall capture male and female softball titles at Boyce and Jefford festival

SPORTS more
De Leon, Kanhai star at world bodybuilding events

Savannah Boys, Sweet Revenge in North Zone T20 final

National League meet on Tableland 50 overs exit

Jabloteh coach banking on home advantage

UDeCOTT hands over Lara Academy to Sports Ministry

Springer elated with CPL youth policy

Oliver outlasts rivals in CariFin Burnout

POLITICS more
Gender is ringside in French elections

Obama warned Trump about Flynn, former officials say

In US, left and right go with Macron

Fresh clashes in Venezuela

Orrette Fisher on Caricom mission to Bahamas

Gov't offers HOPE

Parliamentary review of sexual offences laws resumes today

BUSINESS more
Barbados finance minister says no to IMF

BATT wants online pension payment

TSTT acted with our consent

Witco posts $0.10 decline

Celebrating a decade of ‘Heroes’

EDITORIAL: The golden opportunities in sport

PSC meets Govt. on state of economy…Embassies asked to warn nationals about tax obligations

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
Immigrants abused

Jamaicans, Albanians clash in UK prison brawl

Fresh clashes in Venezuela

'Sentence reduction days' for Circuit and Gun courts

Special task force to inform Govt on 'cannabis-enthused tourism'

Sexual assault convict to be deported to Jamaica

Parliamentary review of sexual offences laws resumes today

RELATED STORIES
Pictures of the Day: 9 May 2017

The man aiming to build all 92 English football league stadiums out of Lego 

More British troops could be on their way to Afghanistan as Nato considers mission boost

US general in Afghanistan says there is no doubt Russia is providing weapons to Taliban

Afghan defence chief quits after deadliest ever Taliban attack as Mattis arrives for talks

Afghan authorities say 36 suspected Isil militants killed as US states decision to drop 'Mother of All Bombs' was purely tactical

US drops biggest non-nuclear bomb ever used on Islamic State in Afghanistan

RECENT COMMENTS
Video: CCTV Footage Of Road Collisions
Bill: I have experienced enough till i always had the thought all of the hackers are cheats till i met eaglespyhacker...... He surprisingly didn't disturb me for payment. He showed me a solid proof and...

Kenya hospital wall collapses in heavy rain, killing six
Susan: i strongly recommend eaglespyhacker@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my husband's...

deCarteret College mourns principal
Rickie ann: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with (eaglespyhacker@gmail.com) who took care...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
vikki: hackingsolution@tutanota.com was the contact i was referred to when i needed to check on my husband as i became suspicious about his day to day activities, i had doubt with him at first but his...

Poppi Worthington inquest delayed by her father after he secures legal aid 
anonymous: If you need a professional hacker probably for hack into email accounts (Gmail, Yahoomail, Hotmail), bank accounts, blogs, database hack, keylogging, blank card, professional hacking into...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
robbies: Thanks to Jerome Wright he made me find a solution to my cheating spouse if you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp, text, phone, emails, as long...

Brady conduct 'reprehensible' —  GLC committee
melody paul: I read a post i saw online from Tania jones about a professional hacker then i was captivated by her testimony which made me contact spystealth.org@gmail.com for help in changing my school grades...

Daylight start for Picture Perfect
david trimm: wonder why your wife has been acting strangely and seems secretive?. Do you want to know what she has been up to ? want to get in her phone without her knowing or finding any traces that you are...

Rolle stresses Matthew’s impact following Moody’s deficit projection
Stacey Jones: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact deadlyhacker01@gmail.com, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

Windies team remains unchanged for Dominica Test
suzan white: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

RECENT COMMENTS
Video: CCTV Footage Of Road Collisions
Bill: I have experienced enough till i always had the thought all of the hackers are cheats till i met eaglespyhacker...... He surprisingly didn't disturb me for payment. He showed me a solid proof and...

Kenya hospital wall collapses in heavy rain, killing six
Susan: i strongly recommend eaglespyhacker@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my husband's...

deCarteret College mourns principal
Rickie ann: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with (eaglespyhacker@gmail.com) who took care...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
vikki: hackingsolution@tutanota.com was the contact i was referred to when i needed to check on my husband as i became suspicious about his day to day activities, i had doubt with him at first but his...

Poppi Worthington inquest delayed by her father after he secures legal aid 
anonymous: If you need a professional hacker probably for hack into email accounts (Gmail, Yahoomail, Hotmail), bank accounts, blogs, database hack, keylogging, blank card, professional hacking into...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
robbies: Thanks to Jerome Wright he made me find a solution to my cheating spouse if you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp, text, phone, emails, as long...

Brady conduct 'reprehensible' —  GLC committee
melody paul: I read a post i saw online from Tania jones about a professional hacker then i was captivated by her testimony which made me contact spystealth.org@gmail.com for help in changing my school grades...

Daylight start for Picture Perfect
david trimm: wonder why your wife has been acting strangely and seems secretive?. Do you want to know what she has been up to ? want to get in her phone without her knowing or finding any traces that you are...

Rolle stresses Matthew’s impact following Moody’s deficit projection
Stacey Jones: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact deadlyhacker01@gmail.com, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

Windies team remains unchanged for Dominica Test
suzan white: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...