AG no show as Judge recuses self from Carvil Duncan trial

Kaieteur News - Tuesday, May 17, 2017

By Rehanna Ramsay Justice Franklyn Holder has recused himself from the case for which embattled Public Service Commission, (PSC) Chairman, Carvil Duncan, is challenging the establishment of a tribunal set up to address his removal from the constitutional offices. Holder made the announcement...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
PM wants Judge Holder to recuse himself from Carvil Duncan case

Attorney General- Justice Holder Saga…Chancellor (ag) orders continuation of Carvil Duncan trial before Justice Holder

Attorney General denies Judge Holder’s contentions

GPL board member testifies as Carvil Duncan trial continues

PPP expresses concern over AG’s alleged utterances to High Court judge

AG denies media report as….Conflicting testimonies surface in wake of reported threat to Judge

Carvil Duncan faces questions in legal challenge over tribunal



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Leroy Green’s Pension in Jeopardy over Missing Teaching Records

Trophy Stall capture male and female softball titles at Boyce and Jefford festival

Police handcuff top cash prizes at Boyce and Jefford Relay Festival

Leal, Stuart take cycling honours

J Lo loves partner's moves

'Guardians' starts summer smashing sequel jinx

Organisers committed to core audience

SPORTS more
The man aiming to build all 92 English football league stadiums out of Lego 

Waldropt, Garcia get T&T boxing pick

Mc Fee doubles up

Celebrating a decade of ‘Heroes’

4 T&T players in WI World Cup squad

Blackbirds’ seven spread their wings

‘Lesson’ in baller’s killing

POLITICS more
TSTT acted with our consent

4 T&T players in WI World Cup squad

Andre Vega Stands Alone on Land Compensation Case

ALL AH WE IS ONE: Amateur Donville

Police handcuff top cash prizes at Boyce and Jefford Relay Festival

GAPF / Fitness Express Intermediates/Masters Championships…

Dem crooks getting straighten

BUSINESS more
TSTT acted with our consent

Witco posts $0.10 decline

Celebrating a decade of ‘Heroes’

EDITORIAL: The golden opportunities in sport

PSC meets Govt. on state of economy…Embassies asked to warn nationals about tax obligations

Fargo whiskey survives Scotch test

Volunteerism is key to sport’s survival

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
TSTT acted with our consent

Accused ‘Fake Cop’ Waits for Bail; Says He’s Not Doing Well in Prison

Mediator Challenges Gang ‘Suppressors’ for Upsetting Peace in the City

G.S.U. – Peacemakers or Peace Breakers?

John Deshaies Engages Legal Representation for Long Fight

If Charged, Attorney Says Accused Could Go Free On Bail

Rape Victim Speaks as Charges Draw Closer for Accused Magistrate

RELATED STORIES
PM wants Judge Holder to recuse himself from Carvil Duncan case

Attorney General- Justice Holder Saga…Chancellor (ag) orders continuation of Carvil Duncan trial before Justice Holder

Attorney General denies Judge Holder’s contentions

GPL board member testifies as Carvil Duncan trial continues

PPP expresses concern over AG’s alleged utterances to High Court judge

AG denies media report as….Conflicting testimonies surface in wake of reported threat to Judge

Carvil Duncan faces questions in legal challenge over tribunal

RECENT COMMENTS
Video: CCTV Footage Of Road Collisions
Bill: I have experienced enough till i always had the thought all of the hackers are cheats till i met eaglespyhacker...... He surprisingly didn't disturb me for payment. He showed me a solid proof and...

Kenya hospital wall collapses in heavy rain, killing six
Susan: i strongly recommend eaglespyhacker@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my husband's...

deCarteret College mourns principal
Rickie ann: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with (eaglespyhacker@gmail.com) who took care...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
vikki: hackingsolution@tutanota.com was the contact i was referred to when i needed to check on my husband as i became suspicious about his day to day activities, i had doubt with him at first but his...

Poppi Worthington inquest delayed by her father after he secures legal aid 
anonymous: If you need a professional hacker probably for hack into email accounts (Gmail, Yahoomail, Hotmail), bank accounts, blogs, database hack, keylogging, blank card, professional hacking into...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
robbies: Thanks to Jerome Wright he made me find a solution to my cheating spouse if you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp, text, phone, emails, as long...

Brady conduct 'reprehensible' —  GLC committee
melody paul: I read a post i saw online from Tania jones about a professional hacker then i was captivated by her testimony which made me contact spystealth.org@gmail.com for help in changing my school grades...

Daylight start for Picture Perfect
david trimm: wonder why your wife has been acting strangely and seems secretive?. Do you want to know what she has been up to ? want to get in her phone without her knowing or finding any traces that you are...

Rolle stresses Matthew’s impact following Moody’s deficit projection
Stacey Jones: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact deadlyhacker01@gmail.com, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

Windies team remains unchanged for Dominica Test
suzan white: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

RECENT COMMENTS
Video: CCTV Footage Of Road Collisions
Bill: I have experienced enough till i always had the thought all of the hackers are cheats till i met eaglespyhacker...... He surprisingly didn't disturb me for payment. He showed me a solid proof and...

Kenya hospital wall collapses in heavy rain, killing six
Susan: i strongly recommend eaglespyhacker@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my husband's...

deCarteret College mourns principal
Rickie ann: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with (eaglespyhacker@gmail.com) who took care...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
vikki: hackingsolution@tutanota.com was the contact i was referred to when i needed to check on my husband as i became suspicious about his day to day activities, i had doubt with him at first but his...

Poppi Worthington inquest delayed by her father after he secures legal aid 
anonymous: If you need a professional hacker probably for hack into email accounts (Gmail, Yahoomail, Hotmail), bank accounts, blogs, database hack, keylogging, blank card, professional hacking into...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
robbies: Thanks to Jerome Wright he made me find a solution to my cheating spouse if you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp, text, phone, emails, as long...

Brady conduct 'reprehensible' —  GLC committee
melody paul: I read a post i saw online from Tania jones about a professional hacker then i was captivated by her testimony which made me contact spystealth.org@gmail.com for help in changing my school grades...

Daylight start for Picture Perfect
david trimm: wonder why your wife has been acting strangely and seems secretive?. Do you want to know what she has been up to ? want to get in her phone without her knowing or finding any traces that you are...

Rolle stresses Matthew’s impact following Moody’s deficit projection
Stacey Jones: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact deadlyhacker01@gmail.com, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

Windies team remains unchanged for Dominica Test
suzan white: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...