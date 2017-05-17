JAMAICA-AGRICULTURE – Government leases land to Red Stripe for cassava cultivation

Antigua Observer - Monday, May 17, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica, May 8, CMC. â The government has signed a 25 year agreement with brewery giant Red Stripe for the lease of 247 hectares of land for the mass production of cassava to be used in the companyâs beverages. This is in addition to the Governmentâs provision of an...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
India blames Pakistan as Kashmir attack kills 17 soldiers

Germany angers Turkey with Armenian genocide resolution

Police nab man who phoned in bomb threat

Alleged kidnappers bailed

Biologist urges action on illegal sand mining

Barbudans to pay for water

Head coach Pitterson-Nattie likes World Cup qualification chances



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Courtney Pine to headline Jazz ‘n Creole Festival 2017

Windies team remains unchanged for Dominica Test

Horror! Barbary Hall mourns act of madness

Dubbing it with Malachi Smith

Drummer Prince Manning is dead

Nooks out

Gorillaz puts Popcaan, Grace Jones on track

SPORTS more
Chess Championship To Kick Off On May 16

Basketball Summer League Starts On May 10

Bermuda Karting Club Racing Results

Smith & Lindsay Win Sir Stanley Burgess Race

Tiara Derosa Wins Discus In North Carolina

Basketball Summer League Starts On May 10

Sport Scoreboard, May 8, 2017

POLITICS more
Macron becomes France’s youngest president

No snap general elections, says PM Skerrit

France has voted its youngest president in history

Macron 66.1%, Le Pen 33.9% in French vote

ST. VINCENT-POLITICS-Opposition continues to push for accountability on airport project

UNITED STATES-POLITICS – Haitian American legislator says US Republican healthcare bill is ‘heartless, irresponsible’

JAMAICA-POLITICS – Opposition party congratulates French president elect

BUSINESS more
Lunch & Learn For New Online Payroll Solution

Assured sues Puerto Rico over debt plan

Batch of Bacardi gin had double alcohol

Three firms see stocks gain on BSX

Promotions at Markel CATCo

Thyme to change, new managers say

PartnerRe Declare Preferred Shares Dividends

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
Trinidadian Woman Charged After Claiming She Was Kidnapped

Court: Edwards Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter

Smith & Lindsay Win Sir Stanley Burgess Race

Legalize it – former T&T Justice Minister says on marijuana

Unidentified body found in Harbour View

Trott-Edwards admits manslaughter

Activist suggests better services to address sex crimes in A&B

RELATED STORIES
India blames Pakistan as Kashmir attack kills 17 soldiers

Germany angers Turkey with Armenian genocide resolution

Police nab man who phoned in bomb threat

Alleged kidnappers bailed

Biologist urges action on illegal sand mining

Barbudans to pay for water

Head coach Pitterson-Nattie likes World Cup qualification chances

RECENT COMMENTS
Windies team remains unchanged for Dominica Test
suzan white: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Rolle stresses Matthew’s impact following Moody’s deficit projection
suzan white: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Mandeville businessman 'Mal' Levy shot dead
spencer james: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
mary anderson: I have used cyberhackinglord quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me..He does all types of mobile hack;get unrestricted and unnoticeable access to your partner/spouse/anybodies...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
kylie irvin: At times we just get it all wrong . But the need to be sure is paramount also . I thought my boyfriend was cheating on me so I had to look for a way to hack into his texts,whatsapp, gmail and...

Calabar, first stop on ‘Journey to Champs’ with FLOW
Michelle kim: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Bus stand bugs ‘on the move’
moss daniels: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

CAL plane departs after repairs…Boeing inspectors arrive to assess grounded Fly Jamaica aircraft
Michelle kim: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Making millionaires from the sale of Dominica’s passports
Michelle kim: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Gardenia Murder Suspects Charged
Mrs norless: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

RECENT COMMENTS
Windies team remains unchanged for Dominica Test
suzan white: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Rolle stresses Matthew’s impact following Moody’s deficit projection
suzan white: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Mandeville businessman 'Mal' Levy shot dead
spencer james: Hello, are you in need of hacking services? Then contact CYBERSPACEINTELLIGENCE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best hacker. He helped me and my friends with some issues we had. If you need to *hack into...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
mary anderson: I have used cyberhackinglord quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me..He does all types of mobile hack;get unrestricted and unnoticeable access to your partner/spouse/anybodies...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
kylie irvin: At times we just get it all wrong . But the need to be sure is paramount also . I thought my boyfriend was cheating on me so I had to look for a way to hack into his texts,whatsapp, gmail and...

Calabar, first stop on ‘Journey to Champs’ with FLOW
Michelle kim: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Bus stand bugs ‘on the move’
moss daniels: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

CAL plane departs after repairs…Boeing inspectors arrive to assess grounded Fly Jamaica aircraft
Michelle kim: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Making millionaires from the sale of Dominica’s passports
Michelle kim: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Gardenia Murder Suspects Charged
Mrs norless: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...