Labour plan to hit millions of workers by hiking medical insurance tax

Telegraph UK - Monday, May 17, 2017

It will hit the self-employed and those who take out individual policies disproportionately hard, according to the Association of British Insurers, because they pay the Insurance Premium Tax themselves, whereas companies pay the tax for employees who are part of a group scheme. Mr Corbyn...read more

