UWI for all ah we

Antigua Observer - Monday, May 17, 2017

The news reports painted a grim picture. The University of the West Indies (UWI) is in financial peril because of the inability of Caribbean governments to keep their commitments to the institution.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Regional ministers of education commit to school safety programme

UWI grad encourages youth to pursue historical studies

‘Keep religion out of school’, UWI lecturer says

Local students at UWI Mona call for tighter security in wake of shooting death

Jamaica: Cause of new born deaths identified

LIME renews commitment to Bodybuilding

LICA and ECCB close to finalising sponsorship agreement



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Horror! Barbary Hall mourns act of madness

Dubbing it with Malachi Smith

Drummer Prince Manning is dead

Nooks out

Gorillaz puts Popcaan, Grace Jones on track

Sachin wins National String Festival

Ridvan is the most joyous of Baha’i holy days

SPORTS more
Results: BBA Bicycle Works Criterium Race

No changes to Windies squad for deciding Test

Over 400 primary school athletes in National 3k run

T&T’s Guerra scores

Tyler Hamilton: “There’s still doping in cycling”

Kipchoge sets marathon record but outside 2 hrs

When will SporTT settle down?

POLITICS more
What has hindered us from providing quality education?

Third of French voters spoiled ballots or abstained

General election 2017: Latest polls and odds tracker

EU leaders hail Macron's French election triumph as he warns Brexit negotiations will be 'tough'

Tyler Hamilton: “There’s still doping in cycling”

Nagamootoo wants revamped Cummingsburg Accord

God's Miracle Man - Sagicor shares crash survivor's inspirational story

BUSINESS more
PartnerRe Declare Preferred Shares Dividends

AXIS Capital Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Third Point Re 2017 Q1 Earnings Results

FINSAC victim presents anthology of poems to Shaw

Sutherland Global Community Tech Centre certifies 100

Debt-burdened Digicel seeks to borrow more

Captive Insurance Experts Head To Canada

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
Activist suggests better services to address sex crimes in A&B

Supreme Court bail and “police negligence” kept KHMH nurse’s aide out of prison

T&T’s Guerra scores

Tyler Hamilton: “There’s still doping in cycling”

Ganja dumped near Corentyne backtrack crossing

Strangled and dumped in a canal…Sister offers reward for arrests in brother’s brutal slaying

Break-and-enter suspect chopped to death in Uitvlugt

RELATED STORIES
Regional ministers of education commit to school safety programme

UWI grad encourages youth to pursue historical studies

‘Keep religion out of school’, UWI lecturer says

Local students at UWI Mona call for tighter security in wake of shooting death

Jamaica: Cause of new born deaths identified

LIME renews commitment to Bodybuilding

LICA and ECCB close to finalising sponsorship agreement

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
mary anderson: I have used cyberhackinglord quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me..He does all types of mobile hack;get unrestricted and unnoticeable access to your partner/spouse/anybodies...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
kylie irvin: At times we just get it all wrong . But the need to be sure is paramount also . I thought my boyfriend was cheating on me so I had to look for a way to hack into his texts,whatsapp, gmail and...

Calabar, first stop on ‘Journey to Champs’ with FLOW
Michelle kim: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Bus stand bugs ‘on the move’
moss daniels: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

CAL plane departs after repairs…Boeing inspectors arrive to assess grounded Fly Jamaica aircraft
Michelle kim: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Making millionaires from the sale of Dominica’s passports
Michelle kim: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Gardenia Murder Suspects Charged
Mrs norless: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

From Gilbert to Ivan then Matthew... Do we have a plan?
tracy soul: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

'Lucky thief' casually walks off with $1.6m pot of gold in broad daylight 
tracy soul: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Shizzle Sherlock counteracts scamming song
Mrs norless: Hello everyone, Need hacking services? contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com. Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise...

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
mary anderson: I have used cyberhackinglord quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me..He does all types of mobile hack;get unrestricted and unnoticeable access to your partner/spouse/anybodies...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
kylie irvin: At times we just get it all wrong . But the need to be sure is paramount also . I thought my boyfriend was cheating on me so I had to look for a way to hack into his texts,whatsapp, gmail and...

Calabar, first stop on ‘Journey to Champs’ with FLOW
Michelle kim: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Bus stand bugs ‘on the move’
moss daniels: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

CAL plane departs after repairs…Boeing inspectors arrive to assess grounded Fly Jamaica aircraft
Michelle kim: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Making millionaires from the sale of Dominica’s passports
Michelle kim: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Gardenia Murder Suspects Charged
Mrs norless: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

From Gilbert to Ivan then Matthew... Do we have a plan?
tracy soul: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

'Lucky thief' casually walks off with $1.6m pot of gold in broad daylight 
tracy soul: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Shizzle Sherlock counteracts scamming song
Mrs norless: Hello everyone, Need hacking services? contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com. Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise...