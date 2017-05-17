Red Stripe moves to make cassava a key ingredient in brewed products

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, May 17, 2017

Local brewers Red Stripe has completed an agreement with the government to lease almost 250 hectares of cane lands for the mass production of cassava which it will use to substitute high maltose syrup in the production of various brewed products....read more

