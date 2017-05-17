More rainfall forecasted for the weekend, Flash Flood Watch still in effect

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, May 17, 2017

As residents in several communities continue to deal with the dislocation caused by the recent heavy rains, the Meteorological Service says more rainfall is in the forecast for much of the island this weekend. The Met Service says unstable...read more

