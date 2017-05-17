TA, JUTC slap Opposition transport spokesman

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, May 17, 2017

THE Transport Authority (TA) said it has noted with alarm and dismay, assertions by Opposition Spokesman on Transport , in his sectoral budget presentation in Parliament regarding the perceived impact of new TA licensing arrangements on JUTC operations within the Kingston Metropolitan...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
JUTC, Transport Authority respond to Mikael Phillips' licence-granting criticisms

JUTC ready for court

News in brief

Henry criticises JUTC for placing rural buses in KMTR system

JUTC dictates all KMTR buses be painted yellow

JUTC says it will reassert ownership of all its routes

No renewal of licences for some transport operators in KMTR



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
School Of Music To Host Piano Festival

School Of Music To Host Piano Festival

Bikers crank up for Sizzla

A ship load of theatrical works

Masicka banks on Infrared

Natalie Wilson is Miss Sandals 'Ochi'

Kimberly Brown is Ms Ja Bikini Int'l

SPORTS more
Chase Leads Windies Stars Rise In Rankings

Basketball association semifinal playoffs intensify

Dangriga Warriors basketball friendly on Friday night

Central Sports, Merry Boys in 50 overs battle today

Yorke urges Patience Hill students to achieve their goals

Houston Dynamo sink TT U-15 footballers

Pooran steers Central Sports to T20 final

POLITICS more
A ship load of theatrical works

PM promises to make $250K available for loans

Hinds: No Cabinet approval for Massy deal

Deyalsingh slams predecessor over shares owned at private hospital

Al-Rawi sends warning to cyber criminals

Garcia: An eye on the final SEA

Gopeesingh: Garcia must take blame

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 5 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 5 2017

Dangriga Warriors basketball friendly on Friday night

Gopee-Scoon: Small and medium businesses vital economys growth

Imbert should have approved

GHL adds $0.09

Rendezvous’ chance

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
N Korea accuses US, South Korea of assassination attempt

More deadly unrest grips Venezuela as students rally

CCJ dismisses appeal of businessman in drug trafficking case; denounces 'culture of delay'

Two brothers ambushed, shot dead

New brides get bats to beat alcoholic, abusive husbands

Witness: Accused threatened to chop deceased

Clergymen say the church must speak out on incest

RELATED STORIES
JUTC, Transport Authority respond to Mikael Phillips' licence-granting criticisms

JUTC ready for court

News in brief

Henry criticises JUTC for placing rural buses in KMTR system

JUTC dictates all KMTR buses be painted yellow

JUTC says it will reassert ownership of all its routes

No renewal of licences for some transport operators in KMTR

RECENT COMMENTS
Photo | Remembering KC's history
hellen: Thanks Anita. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
FSS: i couldnt really find a solution to get my cheating spouse because i needed enough evidence to find my way,i battled it for 3 years until i met a guy called hacknspy,he helped me look into text...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Boyfriend won’t support his child
Peggy Ann: Here’s how to know for sure if your spouse is really cheating on you or not.I was introduced to leehacks92@gmail.com,he’s a professional hacker and computer systems analyst,i contacted him and...

UPDATE: WhatsApp back up in some areas
Tammy Rivera: Here’s how to know for sure if your spouse is really cheating on you or not.I was introduced to leehacks92@gmail.com,he’s a professional hacker and computer systems analyst,i contacted him and...

GABBFF 2017 Novice Competition…Life Gym’s Nolan Smith captivates crowd to be crowned Mr. Novice; Tej Mahal’s Natasha Chung is Ms. Bikini
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Scottish breast cancer patients denied drug approved for English NHS
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Juici going after school canteens
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

7 Dominicans nabbed in Puerto Rico's biggest drug bust on land
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Mother 'posed as London property owner to share £1.2m fraud profits with model daughter in Dubai'
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Ronnie Butler Jr. to give rare Bahamian performance on January 7
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

RECENT COMMENTS
Photo | Remembering KC's history
hellen: Thanks Anita. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
FSS: i couldnt really find a solution to get my cheating spouse because i needed enough evidence to find my way,i battled it for 3 years until i met a guy called hacknspy,he helped me look into text...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Boyfriend won’t support his child
Peggy Ann: Here’s how to know for sure if your spouse is really cheating on you or not.I was introduced to leehacks92@gmail.com,he’s a professional hacker and computer systems analyst,i contacted him and...

UPDATE: WhatsApp back up in some areas
Tammy Rivera: Here’s how to know for sure if your spouse is really cheating on you or not.I was introduced to leehacks92@gmail.com,he’s a professional hacker and computer systems analyst,i contacted him and...

GABBFF 2017 Novice Competition…Life Gym’s Nolan Smith captivates crowd to be crowned Mr. Novice; Tej Mahal’s Natasha Chung is Ms. Bikini
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Scottish breast cancer patients denied drug approved for English NHS
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Juici going after school canteens
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

7 Dominicans nabbed in Puerto Rico's biggest drug bust on land
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Mother 'posed as London property owner to share £1.2m fraud profits with model daughter in Dubai'
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Ronnie Butler Jr. to give rare Bahamian performance on January 7
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...