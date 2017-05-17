Inexcusable

Trinidad Newsday - Saturday, May 17, 2017

PRESIDENT of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Lynsley Doodhai yesterday said the three errors found in the test papers after over 18,000 primary school students wrote the Secondary Assessment Entrance (SEA) exam on Thursday, is inexcusable. In a telephone interview, Doodhai said due...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Schools SEA ready, Garcia assures

Longdenville SEA results under review

SEA ratio question wont be marked

Tim: Marks for Question 35 dropped

SEA ‘ratio’ issue for Exams Council, Barbados

SEA pupils stumped by maths question

Children in tears



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ras Slick drops new video

Songwriters need their credit - industry insiders

Kalinago Heritage Magazine Volume II officially launched

Over 3M increased subvention for marketing & festivals

Cee Gee faces heat for controversial song

Zumjay pursuing master's degree overseas

Social media lands Di Unit in Africa

SPORTS more
SATURDAY'S CHILD: Assault and battery

‘No need’ for FIFA sanction

Off and kicking

2nd Boyce & Jefford Relay & Family Fun Day…Improving weather conducive for a day of excitement

GBTI supports Matarkai SC T20 cricket

Stag on board WDFA / Derrick Josiah KO …Double header starts action tomorrow at Den Amstel Gr.

Charlestown Secondary claim MOE/NSC Teachers Windball

POLITICS more
Deyalsingh slams predecessor over shares owned at private hospital

Al-Rawi sends warning to cyber criminals

Garcia: An eye on the final SEA

Gopeesingh: Garcia must take blame

PNM councillor robbed

Are Russian hackers to blame for Emmanuel Macron's leaked emails - and could they target UK election?

Landmark same-sex ruling

BUSINESS more
Imbert should have approved

GHL adds $0.09

Rendezvous’ chance

BFM shares climb 1.7

Noranda finalizes long-term agreement with Concord Resources

Digicel, WICB to have special ticket offer for Dominica Test

Venezuela's 'anti-capitalist' constitution

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
Al-Rawi sends warning to cyber criminals

SATURDAY'S CHILD: Assault and battery

Elderly man dies after being struck by sports vehicle

Police stations for modernization in two years – Ramjattan

Training Our Youths

2nd Boyce & Jefford Relay & Family Fun Day…Improving weather conducive for a day of excitement

Cop caught in sting operation demanding money to release bus

RELATED STORIES
Schools SEA ready, Garcia assures

Longdenville SEA results under review

SEA ratio question wont be marked

Tim: Marks for Question 35 dropped

SEA ‘ratio’ issue for Exams Council, Barbados

SEA pupils stumped by maths question

Children in tears

RECENT COMMENTS
Photo | Remembering KC's history
hellen: Thanks Anita. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
FSS: i couldnt really find a solution to get my cheating spouse because i needed enough evidence to find my way,i battled it for 3 years until i met a guy called hacknspy,he helped me look into text...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Boyfriend won’t support his child
Peggy Ann: Here’s how to know for sure if your spouse is really cheating on you or not.I was introduced to leehacks92@gmail.com,he’s a professional hacker and computer systems analyst,i contacted him and...

UPDATE: WhatsApp back up in some areas
Tammy Rivera: Here’s how to know for sure if your spouse is really cheating on you or not.I was introduced to leehacks92@gmail.com,he’s a professional hacker and computer systems analyst,i contacted him and...

GABBFF 2017 Novice Competition…Life Gym’s Nolan Smith captivates crowd to be crowned Mr. Novice; Tej Mahal’s Natasha Chung is Ms. Bikini
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Scottish breast cancer patients denied drug approved for English NHS
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Juici going after school canteens
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

7 Dominicans nabbed in Puerto Rico's biggest drug bust on land
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Mother 'posed as London property owner to share £1.2m fraud profits with model daughter in Dubai'
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Ronnie Butler Jr. to give rare Bahamian performance on January 7
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

RECENT COMMENTS
Photo | Remembering KC's history
hellen: Thanks Anita. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
FSS: i couldnt really find a solution to get my cheating spouse because i needed enough evidence to find my way,i battled it for 3 years until i met a guy called hacknspy,he helped me look into text...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Boyfriend won’t support his child
Peggy Ann: Here’s how to know for sure if your spouse is really cheating on you or not.I was introduced to leehacks92@gmail.com,he’s a professional hacker and computer systems analyst,i contacted him and...

UPDATE: WhatsApp back up in some areas
Tammy Rivera: Here’s how to know for sure if your spouse is really cheating on you or not.I was introduced to leehacks92@gmail.com,he’s a professional hacker and computer systems analyst,i contacted him and...

GABBFF 2017 Novice Competition…Life Gym’s Nolan Smith captivates crowd to be crowned Mr. Novice; Tej Mahal’s Natasha Chung is Ms. Bikini
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Scottish breast cancer patients denied drug approved for English NHS
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Juici going after school canteens
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

7 Dominicans nabbed in Puerto Rico's biggest drug bust on land
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Mother 'posed as London property owner to share £1.2m fraud profits with model daughter in Dubai'
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Ronnie Butler Jr. to give rare Bahamian performance on January 7
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...