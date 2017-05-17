The Sights and Sounds of Agric 2017

Channel 5 Belize - Saturday, May 17, 2017

The National Agricultural and Trade Show, better known as Agric, got off over the weekend. The annual event provides a space for the productive sector to meet with its customers [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
U.B. Prez Talks Up Agriculture Ahead of N.A.T.S. 2017

Floyd Neal: Beware the NTUCB ‘tiger’

Customs and Excise Host Annual Celebration

Fyffes Sell-Out to Sumitomo Should Not Affect Belize, Says Agriculture Minister

Agric Show is Set for Late April

Thousands Converge on Agric Showgrounds

Romain Virgo in concert for Agric Weekend!



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ras Slick drops new video

Songwriters need their credit - industry insiders

Kalinago Heritage Magazine Volume II officially launched

Over 3M increased subvention for marketing & festivals

Cee Gee faces heat for controversial song

Zumjay pursuing master's degree overseas

Social media lands Di Unit in Africa

SPORTS more
Upcoming meeting for senior games athletes

Powell disappointed after missing sub-10 clocking in Doha ... National record for Praught Leer

Forty awarded at 11th Annual National Sports Awards

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Zekiah Lewis

Deloitte Open Tennis Tournament On May 13

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Zekiah Lewis

Deloitte Open Tennis Tournament On May 13

POLITICS more
The number killed in Venezuela amid mounting political unrest reaches 38 

'Fake news' war stokes Venezuela's deadly crisis

Liberal Democrats pledge to put 1p on income tax to pay for NHS as local election fightback falters

Don't 'exploit' the faith of political opponents, say Archbishops

'The new JFK': Only grandson of John F Kennedy gives first major interview - and says 'stay tuned' on his political ambitions

Macron campaign blasts 'massive hacking attack' ahead of French presidential election

Holness launches OPM TV, director says it's at no additional cost

BUSINESS more
BFM shares climb 1.7

Noranda finalizes long-term agreement with Concord Resources

Digicel, WICB to have special ticket offer for Dominica Test

Venezuela's 'anti-capitalist' constitution

Venezuelans again take to streets as death count jumps to 36

Cuban state news agency restarts operations in Washington

Puerto Rico seeks bankruptcy protection: governor

TECH more
Government administrative building for Portsmouth

Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

CRIME more
The number killed in Venezuela amid mounting political unrest reaches 38 

What Killed Baby Ricardo? Health Officials Stumped

Stabbing Murder Accused Acquitted over ID Problems

Senior Citizen Convicted for Being Naughty with Young Girl

Police Make Arrests, But Kidnapping Victims in Corozal Still Wary

In Belize City, Dangriga Boy Killed on Elston Kerr Street

Charged for Theft and a Person of Interest for Double Murder, John DeShaies Denies Both

RELATED STORIES
U.B. Prez Talks Up Agriculture Ahead of N.A.T.S. 2017

Floyd Neal: Beware the NTUCB ‘tiger’

Customs and Excise Host Annual Celebration

Fyffes Sell-Out to Sumitomo Should Not Affect Belize, Says Agriculture Minister

Agric Show is Set for Late April

Thousands Converge on Agric Showgrounds

Romain Virgo in concert for Agric Weekend!

RECENT COMMENTS
Photo | Remembering KC's history
hellen: Thanks Anita. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
FSS: i couldnt really find a solution to get my cheating spouse because i needed enough evidence to find my way,i battled it for 3 years until i met a guy called hacknspy,he helped me look into text...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Boyfriend won’t support his child
Peggy Ann: Here’s how to know for sure if your spouse is really cheating on you or not.I was introduced to leehacks92@gmail.com,he’s a professional hacker and computer systems analyst,i contacted him and...

UPDATE: WhatsApp back up in some areas
Tammy Rivera: Here’s how to know for sure if your spouse is really cheating on you or not.I was introduced to leehacks92@gmail.com,he’s a professional hacker and computer systems analyst,i contacted him and...

GABBFF 2017 Novice Competition…Life Gym’s Nolan Smith captivates crowd to be crowned Mr. Novice; Tej Mahal’s Natasha Chung is Ms. Bikini
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Scottish breast cancer patients denied drug approved for English NHS
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Juici going after school canteens
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

7 Dominicans nabbed in Puerto Rico's biggest drug bust on land
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Mother 'posed as London property owner to share £1.2m fraud profits with model daughter in Dubai'
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Ronnie Butler Jr. to give rare Bahamian performance on January 7
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

RECENT COMMENTS
Photo | Remembering KC's history
hellen: Thanks Anita. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
FSS: i couldnt really find a solution to get my cheating spouse because i needed enough evidence to find my way,i battled it for 3 years until i met a guy called hacknspy,he helped me look into text...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Boyfriend won’t support his child
Peggy Ann: Here’s how to know for sure if your spouse is really cheating on you or not.I was introduced to leehacks92@gmail.com,he’s a professional hacker and computer systems analyst,i contacted him and...

UPDATE: WhatsApp back up in some areas
Tammy Rivera: Here’s how to know for sure if your spouse is really cheating on you or not.I was introduced to leehacks92@gmail.com,he’s a professional hacker and computer systems analyst,i contacted him and...

GABBFF 2017 Novice Competition…Life Gym’s Nolan Smith captivates crowd to be crowned Mr. Novice; Tej Mahal’s Natasha Chung is Ms. Bikini
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Scottish breast cancer patients denied drug approved for English NHS
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Juici going after school canteens
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

7 Dominicans nabbed in Puerto Rico's biggest drug bust on land
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Mother 'posed as London property owner to share £1.2m fraud profits with model daughter in Dubai'
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Ronnie Butler Jr. to give rare Bahamian performance on January 7
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...