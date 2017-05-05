Tories win seats in Scotland's poorest areas and even former site of Ravenscraig British Steel plant

Friday, May 17, 2017

In Glasgow Credit: Getty 5 May 2017 9:05pm A new Conservative councillor for one of Scotland's poorest communities has expressed his shock at being elected as his party won in a series of areas where they have never taken seats. Thomas Kerr said Scots wanted to send a message to Nicola Sturgeon...read more

