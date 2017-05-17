Hotel groundbreaking in St Georges

Royal Gazette - Thursday, May 17, 2017

Ceremonial spades struck soil as the St Regis hotel broke ground in St Georges today. Michael Dunkley, the Premier, said the day marked a new lease on life for the Olde Towne. This is a day when the communitys dreams become a reality, when years of dashed hopes and false dawns finally give way...read more

