Farmers warned to expect massive hatching of beet armyworms within days

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, May 17, 2017

The Agriculture Ministry is reporting that data from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) has indicated that there has been a significant increase in the population of the beet armyworm in sections of the island. South St Elizabeth,...read more

