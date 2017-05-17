France’s Macron accuses presidential rival Le Pen of spreading lies

Antigua Observer - Thursday, May 17, 2017

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron accused his far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Thursday of spreading lies by suggesting he had an undisclosed offshore fund. Macronâs party said it was taking legal action after an internet campaign suggested shortly before a televised debate...read more

