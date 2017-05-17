Plant protection head assures students’ safety in snail collection

Antigua Observer - Thursday, May 17, 2017

The head of the Plant Protection Unit said that no harm will come to students who opt to conduct research on the Giant African Snail and its impact on the countryâs agricultural sector as part of their School Based Assesments (SBAs).read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Cabinet explains delay in snail eradication programme

Imported snail bait too risky for farm usage

Ministry of Agriculture intensifies snail eradication programme

Williams: Under-20s deserve more recognition

Government to increase protection of territorial waters

Over 30 Young Basketball Players To Participate In NBA Clinic

Panellists want laws in place to protect members of the LGBT community



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Anti-violence campaign grows out of global concern

JSIF meets with Trench Town 'influencers' to chart way forward

Bugle set for overseas gigs

Keznamdi's

Causion puts spin on Third World classic

Six for Musgrave awards

Ken, Freddie headline Musical Rhapsody concer

SPORTS more
Belmopan City Council Mundialito Kids

Sports Briefs

Club bosses happy with new U-13 selection process

Adams, Dinnal secure Best Dressed Chicken 5K titles

Juventus, Higuain humble Monaco

Hubert Lawrence | First things first

PLCA moves to clear air

POLITICS more
Deyalsingh: Public hospitals are a loophole

Mitchell: Illegal occupiers will not be regularised

Labour candidates complain Jeremy Corbyn is 'radioactive' on the doorstep as voters head to the polls 

French election: Emmanuel Macron facing a 'lame duck' presidency

#DogsAtPollingStations: the best election tradition takes place as Britons vote

Club bosses happy with new U-13 selection process

PM suggests shift from directly subsidising tertiary fees

BUSINESS more
Petrotrin flare leaves residents shaken

Elias: Details of TSTTs Massy deal confidential

Facebook to hire 3,000 to review suicide, crime videos

Digicel acquires ICT business in French Overseas Territories

Digicel launches puberty, sex and sexuality DVD for special needs children

FCB six-month profits up 4.3%

Massy inches up by 4¢

TECH more
Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

CRIME more
Youth gets six months for stabbing elderly man in the face

Mitchell: Illegal occupiers will not be regularised

Prison officers: No to Masters degree as basis for promotion

Berbice carpenter’s murder… Senior cops face possible charges for providing security for Bisram

SOCU investigations… Special Prosecutors are non-cooperative – Police Legal Adviser

Anti-violence campaign grows out of global concern

Facebook to hire 3,000 to review suicide, crime videos

RELATED STORIES
Cabinet explains delay in snail eradication programme

Imported snail bait too risky for farm usage

Ministry of Agriculture intensifies snail eradication programme

Williams: Under-20s deserve more recognition

Government to increase protection of territorial waters

Over 30 Young Basketball Players To Participate In NBA Clinic

Panellists want laws in place to protect members of the LGBT community

RECENT COMMENTS
Calls for cooperation on FATCA
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Rodney Style does it solo
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Nigerian allowed voluntary departure
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

PM Harris hoping for improved relations with Trump administration
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Digicel announces unapproved price hike
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Woman seeks damages from fatal crash driver
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

All Blacks will bounce back Mehrtens
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Hillary Clinton failed to win over black, Hispanic and female voters - the charts that show why she lost the presidential election
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Americans google 'how do I emigrate?' as searches for 'end of the world' rise around the globe
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Photos/Video: Talibah Simmons Fashion Designs
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

RECENT COMMENTS
Calls for cooperation on FATCA
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Rodney Style does it solo
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Nigerian allowed voluntary departure
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

PM Harris hoping for improved relations with Trump administration
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Digicel announces unapproved price hike
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Woman seeks damages from fatal crash driver
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

All Blacks will bounce back Mehrtens
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Hillary Clinton failed to win over black, Hispanic and female voters - the charts that show why she lost the presidential election
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Americans google 'how do I emigrate?' as searches for 'end of the world' rise around the globe
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Photos/Video: Talibah Simmons Fashion Designs
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker ( cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...