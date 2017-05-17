Highway woes

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, May 17, 2017

IT could take at least another 20 years before developers of the north-south link of Highway 2000 starts making a profit as they are spending an estimated US$30 million annually on debt servicing, almost twice its revenues of US$18 million, a House committee was told yesterday.Managing...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Highway developers not guaranteed set toll revenue - NROCC

CHEC land deal excluded from toll - 1,200 acres still unidentified for transfer

'Highway 2000 could still boost economy'

Government to spend $6b for highway land

October start date for north-south link

$120m for bypass project could be repaid

Gov’t, Opposition back China Harbour for highway project



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
JSIF meets with Trench Town 'influencers' to chart way forward

Bugle set for overseas gigs

Keznamdi's

Causion puts spin on Third World classic

Six for Musgrave awards

Ken, Freddie headline Musical Rhapsody concer

Anti-violence grows out of global concern

SPORTS more
LOC to reveal Academy guests today

Barrackpore United capture TTCB Championship crown

Captains upbeat ahead of PowerGen T20 finals

TT to stage NACAC Age Group Champs

Tobago duo in Junior Calypso team

TT Under-15s, Man City battle to 2-2 draw

Garcia: TT players stuck to basics

POLITICS more
PM suggests shift from directly subsidising tertiary fees

Rowley: UNC dishonest on credit ratings

Kamla dismisses Rowley

Kamla benefitted from no property tax

Local elections 2017: What the results could mean for the general election

New C.E.O. of B.T.L. Introduced

History will not be kind to Hamilton Green

BUSINESS more
Digicel acquires ICT business in French Overseas Territories

Digicel launches puberty, sex and sexuality DVD for special needs children

FCB six-month profits up 4.3%

Massy inches up by 4¢

T&T launches new aid-for-trade strategy

Test match hangs in the balance

How to ‘Know Your Money’

TECH more
Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

CRIME more
A 'changed' crime plan – Part 2

Woman who claimed she was kidnapped charged with wasting police time

Police seize 1,800 pounds of ganja in Manchester

Peter Abrahams' alleged killer gets bail

Thai rights lawyer faces up to 150 years in prison for royal insult

Customs, Police Gear Up to Fight Weapons of Mass Destruction

No Additional Charges for Cops Accused of Contraband

RELATED STORIES
Highway developers not guaranteed set toll revenue - NROCC

CHEC land deal excluded from toll - 1,200 acres still unidentified for transfer

'Highway 2000 could still boost economy'

Government to spend $6b for highway land

October start date for north-south link

$120m for bypass project could be repaid

Gov’t, Opposition back China Harbour for highway project

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Five infirmaries to be improved across the island
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

NSA collected Americans' phone records despite law change, report shows
janet: I really don’t know much about this scam thing and at the same time , no one wants to be on the losing side . But i just came across a good hacker who helped me hack my boyfriends Text Messages,...

Bahamas still dealing with the fallout from the failed Fyre Festival
jessica: If you are Looking for an easy way to hack into your cheating spouse social media account without them finding out? Then i recommend you contact [ cyberintelligent13 @gmail.com] one word,for...

US company launches multimillion-dollar project in Grenada
JAMES: If your spouse cheats contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com he can help you. very talented and immaculate I call him the genius, we've had a few runnings together and I am always more than satisfied...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Skeene: Pro League remains viable
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Blast victim to be flown home
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Five infirmaries to be improved across the island
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

NSA collected Americans' phone records despite law change, report shows
janet: I really don’t know much about this scam thing and at the same time , no one wants to be on the losing side . But i just came across a good hacker who helped me hack my boyfriends Text Messages,...

Bahamas still dealing with the fallout from the failed Fyre Festival
jessica: If you are Looking for an easy way to hack into your cheating spouse social media account without them finding out? Then i recommend you contact [ cyberintelligent13 @gmail.com] one word,for...

US company launches multimillion-dollar project in Grenada
JAMES: If your spouse cheats contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com he can help you. very talented and immaculate I call him the genius, we've had a few runnings together and I am always more than satisfied...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Skeene: Pro League remains viable
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Blast victim to be flown home
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...