Fidget spinners: the new classroom craze being banned across the nation

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, May 17, 2017

At 7:13am PDT Fidget spinners are marketed as tools for children with autism and ADHD. One primary school teacher told the BBC that they were included in the school's budget: Specialists coming into the school recommend them for children and we ll buy them in for the children that are...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Madeleine McCann's parents have attended a special church service on the anniversary of her disappearance 

Key eyewitness says she saw young woman acting 'suspiciously' on night Madeleine McCann disappeared

British man lured into hurling bombs at Irish police by dissident Republican posing as a supermodel

Barack Obama unveils plans for Chicago presidential centre

Firefighters rescue Dolly the sheep from 15ft fall into rock crevice 

Sesame Street to introduce new character - a muppet with autism

Live: White House briefing with spokesman Sean Spicer



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Skimpy start to Sumfest 25 - Airbrush, paper bikinis, wet T-shirt contest at opening party

DOMFESTA 2017 gets underway

Intence eyes stardom

'Bruk Foreigner' eyed as next Kalado hit

St Mary, St Thomas to select Festival Queens on Saturday

Aidonia, Bounty to perform at Fullyloaded in T&T

Bugle climbs charts with 'Be Yourself'

SPORTS more
ON THE BALL: Told you so

Hope gets half century as West Indies consolidate

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017

19th Annual Atlantic Medical Fun Run/Walk

Bastian, Fischbacher, King and Hall win GB Scholar Athlete of the Year awards

FIFA president gives The Bahamas high marks for the beach soccer world cup

Gardiner, Thomas set to compete in Doha

POLITICS more
Nicola Sturgeon's top mandarin urged to investigate £8 million Glasgow payment two days before council elections

FBI director 'nauseous' at thought Hillary Clinton investigation affected presidential election

Theresa May accuses EU of trying to 'deliberately' interfere in election 

PLP promise on addictions services

PM's UWI Honour Park induction gets under way

Holness suggests review of tertiary education funding model

Court grants PM extension to file response to lawsuit

BUSINESS more
PartnerRes first-quarter profits slide

Nine entities apply for prequalification for Norman Manley Airport

Nine entities apply for prequalification for Norman Manley Airport

HSBC Bermuda Donates $5,725 To Coalition

Appleby speakers at trusts forum

BUSINESS BYTE: Digicel acquires major ICT business in French Overseas Territories

Solomon’s Fresh Market wine tasting event benefits REACH Bahamas

TECH more
Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

CRIME more
British man lured into hurling bombs at Irish police by dissident Republican posing as a supermodel

Two men wanted by Police

Businessman freed in shooting of security guard

Confusion at advance poll

Police Under-13s win eighth straight

Men admit stealing beer and codfish

Lets teach our children to care, not kill

RELATED STORIES
Madeleine McCann's parents have attended a special church service on the anniversary of her disappearance 

Key eyewitness says she saw young woman acting 'suspiciously' on night Madeleine McCann disappeared

British man lured into hurling bombs at Irish police by dissident Republican posing as a supermodel

Barack Obama unveils plans for Chicago presidential centre

Firefighters rescue Dolly the sheep from 15ft fall into rock crevice 

Sesame Street to introduce new character - a muppet with autism

Live: White House briefing with spokesman Sean Spicer

RECENT COMMENTS
Bahamas still dealing with the fallout from the failed Fyre Festival
jessica: If you are Looking for an easy way to hack into your cheating spouse social media account without them finding out? Then i recommend you contact [ cyberintelligent13 @gmail.com] one word,for...

US company launches multimillion-dollar project in Grenada
JAMES: If your spouse cheats contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com he can help you. very talented and immaculate I call him the genius, we've had a few runnings together and I am always more than satisfied...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Skeene: Pro League remains viable
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Blast victim to be flown home
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

BNAA Announce Bermuda’s 2017 Carifta Team
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Grenada family search protest
hacker_page: Hello, Contact taikhaskow@gmail.com if you need the services of a reliable hacker. He is very efficient and he will deliver a perfect job within the required time.

RECENT COMMENTS
Bahamas still dealing with the fallout from the failed Fyre Festival
jessica: If you are Looking for an easy way to hack into your cheating spouse social media account without them finding out? Then i recommend you contact [ cyberintelligent13 @gmail.com] one word,for...

US company launches multimillion-dollar project in Grenada
JAMES: If your spouse cheats contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com he can help you. very talented and immaculate I call him the genius, we've had a few runnings together and I am always more than satisfied...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Skeene: Pro League remains viable
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Blast victim to be flown home
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

BNAA Announce Bermuda’s 2017 Carifta Team
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Grenada family search protest
hacker_page: Hello, Contact taikhaskow@gmail.com if you need the services of a reliable hacker. He is very efficient and he will deliver a perfect job within the required time.