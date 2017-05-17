James Gunn Had To Fight For One Guardians Of The Galaxy Actor

Antigua Observer - Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Since Guardians of the Galaxy debuted, the intergalactic franchise has become one of the most popular Marvel Studios has churned out. Stars like Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana helped bring the ragtag team to life, and Vin Diesel even got fans fawning over his roleâs limited dialogue. Even...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Disaster officials monitor increased activities in Kick ’em Jenny sub marine volcano

Youth freed on larceny charge

Bendals Man Fined 45k on Drug Charges

Massiah sets April 18 as date to launch political party

More African-Americans, Asians in US are Going to the Movies

‘Stabber’ ordered to pay compensation

Liat cuts more routes



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Big Chill Band Won’t Perform At Olson Business

Fyre Festival Debacle Sparks Another Class Action Lawsuit

BAHAMAS-TOURISM-Government signs mult-million dollar agreement with Carnival Cruise Lines

New champ to be crowned at T&TCB T20 Fest

Cinco de Mayo to benefit young Bermudians

Woman beaten after going to show

Barber holds health day in memory of friend

SPORTS more
Running: Final Legends Series Race On Sunday

Dreadnoughts advance to Championship T20 final

Whiteman claims two National Jr gold medals

Walters steers South/ Central to victory

Caribbean Club Championships on May 14

Drakes, Scott top CariFin Chancellor Challenge

New champ to be crowned at T&TCB T20 Fest

POLITICS more
Roberts attacks Ingraham over Finance claims

Minnis tells police officers not to be fooled by Christie

Sands: PM and AG have misled the public

Captain Tellis A. Bethel appointed RBDF commodore; 427 officers promoted

Ministry refutes stolen money claim

Hall: Register is certified

Former PM sticks to theft claim

BUSINESS more
OneBeacon To Be Acquired By IFC For $1.7B

BP profits surge as oil rebounds

Trade missions in the works

BGA gears up to supply superyachts

Americas Cup a business continuity event?

RenaissanceRe reports 92.4m profit

Premier swings by new golf store

TECH more
Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

CRIME more
Running: Final Legends Series Race On Sunday

Running: Final Legends Series Race On Sunday

TRINIDAD-CRIME-Woman who claimed she was kidnapped charged with wasting police time

Dillon: No gun amnesty

Garcia: School dropouts, violence fall

Three people arrested over murder of insurance boss shot dead at £1m home in 'botched burglary'

Playboy model angers Maori community with nude shoot on sacred New Zealand volcano

RELATED STORIES
Disaster officials monitor increased activities in Kick ’em Jenny sub marine volcano

Youth freed on larceny charge

Bendals Man Fined 45k on Drug Charges

Massiah sets April 18 as date to launch political party

More African-Americans, Asians in US are Going to the Movies

‘Stabber’ ordered to pay compensation

Liat cuts more routes

RECENT COMMENTS
Bahamas still dealing with the fallout from the failed Fyre Festival
jessica: If you are Looking for an easy way to hack into your cheating spouse social media account without them finding out? Then i recommend you contact [ cyberintelligent13 @gmail.com] one word,for...

US company launches multimillion-dollar project in Grenada
JAMES: If your spouse cheats contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com he can help you. very talented and immaculate I call him the genius, we've had a few runnings together and I am always more than satisfied...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Skeene: Pro League remains viable
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Blast victim to be flown home
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

BNAA Announce Bermuda’s 2017 Carifta Team
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Grenada family search protest
hacker_page: Hello, Contact taikhaskow@gmail.com if you need the services of a reliable hacker. He is very efficient and he will deliver a perfect job within the required time.

RECENT COMMENTS
Bahamas still dealing with the fallout from the failed Fyre Festival
jessica: If you are Looking for an easy way to hack into your cheating spouse social media account without them finding out? Then i recommend you contact [ cyberintelligent13 @gmail.com] one word,for...

US company launches multimillion-dollar project in Grenada
JAMES: If your spouse cheats contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com he can help you. very talented and immaculate I call him the genius, we've had a few runnings together and I am always more than satisfied...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Skeene: Pro League remains viable
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Blast victim to be flown home
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

BNAA Announce Bermuda’s 2017 Carifta Team
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Grenada family search protest
hacker_page: Hello, Contact taikhaskow@gmail.com if you need the services of a reliable hacker. He is very efficient and he will deliver a perfect job within the required time.