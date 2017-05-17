President Granger receives courtesy call from British Minister of State

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, May 17, 2017

President David Granger yesterday was paid a courtesy call by British Minister of State of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Rt. Hon. Baroness Anelay of St. Johns DBE. The British Minister, who is visiting Guyana for the first time, is on a three-country tour in the region. She had met...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Day 2 of Granger visit to UK… British investors agree that Guyana is ‘best investment destination’

Full University of Guyana scholarships for CARIFTA Games team

Successful CARIFTA Games team pays courtesy call on President

Successful CARIFTA Games team returns today

Guyana, Venezuela border controversy…UN ‘Good Officer’ to meet with Granger on Wednesday

Coalition defends President Granger’s appointments of three ministers

Granger says coalition remains strong



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
After 12: Slippaz Boss bash 2 big

Nesbeth rocks Ohio

'Souls' looks to to Island Girls

'Reveller' gets bail

Elba scouts 'Yardie' talent

Bad Gyal rocks Magnum contest

Farley takes third spot in chess

SPORTS more
Farley takes third spot in chess

Call for more qualified coaches

Sauna storm into semis

BFA won’t sanction Islands Cup

Rose Hall Town Pepsi U-19 Team assist Youth to fulfil his dreams

RHTY&SC honours Lower Corentyne Secondary for winning National Championship

C&A Unique and South Quake Youth Ministry launch annual football competition

POLITICS more
General Election 2017: Tories warn of £45bn Labour tax and spend 'bombshell'

Property valuator questions exemptions

P.M. Drops Hints about Retirement at Chamber AGM

P.M. Promises to Do Better with Corruption, Other Critical Issues

Businessmen to Get Help with Duties

The GPSU should avoid controversy

Patrick de Yarde Fowl just like Mugabe

BUSINESS more
Property valuator questions exemptions

NCB down $0.09

Cayo’s Casa Pan Dulce Changes Bread and Price

P.M. Promises to Do Better with Corruption, Other Critical Issues

Businessmen to Get Help with Duties

12% drop in container cargo as decline in economy bites

OECS countries closer to removing barriers to trade

TECH more
Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

CRIME more
'Reveller' gets bail

US shopper claims she found note written by Chinese 'prisoner' in new handbag 

Rio gang retaliates to anti-drug operation by setting buses ablaze

Prisoner Convicted of Jailhouse Killing

Two Drowning Incidents Reported in Cayo District

Toddler Dead in George Price Highway Accident

Man Charged for Teen’s Murder in Ladyville

RELATED STORIES
Day 2 of Granger visit to UK… British investors agree that Guyana is ‘best investment destination’

Full University of Guyana scholarships for CARIFTA Games team

Successful CARIFTA Games team pays courtesy call on President

Successful CARIFTA Games team returns today

Guyana, Venezuela border controversy…UN ‘Good Officer’ to meet with Granger on Wednesday

Coalition defends President Granger’s appointments of three ministers

Granger says coalition remains strong

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
james: If your spouse cheats contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com he can help you. very talented and immaculate I call him the genius, we've had a few runnings together and I am always more than satisfied...

Skeene: Pro League remains viable
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Blast victim to be flown home
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

BNAA Announce Bermuda’s 2017 Carifta Team
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Grenada family search protest
hacker_page: Hello, Contact taikhaskow@gmail.com if you need the services of a reliable hacker. He is very efficient and he will deliver a perfect job within the required time.

‘What Happens Under the Mistletoe…’
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Owner of Cider with Rosie cottage defeats council and is allowed to keep changes he made without permission
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
james: If your spouse cheats contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com he can help you. very talented and immaculate I call him the genius, we've had a few runnings together and I am always more than satisfied...

Skeene: Pro League remains viable
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Blast victim to be flown home
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

BNAA Announce Bermuda’s 2017 Carifta Team
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Grenada family search protest
hacker_page: Hello, Contact taikhaskow@gmail.com if you need the services of a reliable hacker. He is very efficient and he will deliver a perfect job within the required time.

‘What Happens Under the Mistletoe…’
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Owner of Cider with Rosie cottage defeats council and is allowed to keep changes he made without permission
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....