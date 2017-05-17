Army officer accuses Iraq War lawyers of aggravating trauma he and his men suffered

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, May 17, 2017

Army officer accuses Iraq War lawyers of aggravating trauma he and his men suffered ALL SECTIONS More Army officer accuses Iraq War lawyers of aggravating trauma he and his men suffered Colonel James Coote has said lawyers pursuing false claims against British soldiers aggravated their PTSD...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Army widow sues MoD for 'failing to treat her husband's PTSD'

Army widow sues MoD for failing to spot husband's PTSD

Iraq abuse inquiry shut down 'within months' after MPs find it has 'directly harmed defence of our nation'

Revealed: MPs to demand end to witch hunt of British troops in Iraq after 10-month inquiry

How Phil Shiner ruined veterans' lives as he peddled Iraqi lies about abuse and murder

Iraq human rights lawyer accused of hounding British troops 'thought he was above the rules'

Iraq human rights lawyer Phil Shiner faces being struck off after admitting recklessness over Army abuse claims



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Seniors Tea Held As Part Of “Corrections Week”

Photos: Heritage Month Seniors Craft Show

Businessman gets $350,000 bail following carnival night gun incident

DOMFESTA gets under way next week

One World Boxing Festival Set For Saturday

One World Boxing Festival Set For Saturday

Fyre Festival organisers face $100 million lawsuit after 'luxury event' descended into chaos

SPORTS more
West Indies lose one wicket in second innings

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Asanté Chapman

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Asanté Chapman

Three wickets stall Pakistan; Misbah misses century

Russell, JADCO face-off next Monday

One World Boxing Festival Set For Saturday

Island Kaddy: New Golf Shop & Facility Opens

POLITICS more
Every family 'faces £1,700 bill if Jeremy Corbyn wins election'

Stuart holds discussions on reparations

Hillary Clinton says the FBI, Russian interference and misogyny caused her to lose  2016 presidential election

Germany 'interfering in General Election in attempt to undermine Theresa May'

PLP unveils Ming as St Georges candidate

PM defends decision to award contract to Bajan company

PLP Confirm Renee Ming As C#1 Candidate

BUSINESS more
Butterfield up 1

Hiscox Re hires Szakmary from island rival

Ironshore brand expands after Liberty deal

BCGC ‘Problem Gaming Council’ Appointments

Employment income dips in fourth quarter

Hotel to rent out microcars to guests

Over 30 Bahamians are now BTC business owners

TECH more
Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

CRIME more
BPS: 25 Year Sentence Sends ‘Clear Message’

S Carolina cop who killed unarmed black man guilty of rights charge

South Carolina police officer who killed unarmed black man faces jail after admitting civil rights charges 

Baton Rouge shooting: Justice Department 'will not charge police officers in killing of Alton Sterling'

Registrar General issues fundraising warning

19-Year-Old Man Recovering In Stable Condition

Registrar General Issues Fundraising Advisory

RELATED STORIES
Army widow sues MoD for 'failing to treat her husband's PTSD'

Army widow sues MoD for failing to spot husband's PTSD

Iraq abuse inquiry shut down 'within months' after MPs find it has 'directly harmed defence of our nation'

Revealed: MPs to demand end to witch hunt of British troops in Iraq after 10-month inquiry

How Phil Shiner ruined veterans' lives as he peddled Iraqi lies about abuse and murder

Iraq human rights lawyer accused of hounding British troops 'thought he was above the rules'

Iraq human rights lawyer Phil Shiner faces being struck off after admitting recklessness over Army abuse claims

RECENT COMMENTS
Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
raymond: I basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
james: If your spouse cheats contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com he can help you. very talented and immaculate I call him the genius, we've had a few runnings together and I am always more than satisfied...

Skeene: Pro League remains viable
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Blast victim to be flown home
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

BNAA Announce Bermuda’s 2017 Carifta Team
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Grenada family search protest
hacker_page: Hello, Contact taikhaskow@gmail.com if you need the services of a reliable hacker. He is very efficient and he will deliver a perfect job within the required time.

‘What Happens Under the Mistletoe…’
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Owner of Cider with Rosie cottage defeats council and is allowed to keep changes he made without permission
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

RECENT COMMENTS
Spanish police arrest Russian programmer 'accused of hacking US election'
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
raymond: I basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
james: If your spouse cheats contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com he can help you. very talented and immaculate I call him the genius, we've had a few runnings together and I am always more than satisfied...

Skeene: Pro League remains viable
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Blast victim to be flown home
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

BNAA Announce Bermuda’s 2017 Carifta Team
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Grenada family search protest
hacker_page: Hello, Contact taikhaskow@gmail.com if you need the services of a reliable hacker. He is very efficient and he will deliver a perfect job within the required time.

‘What Happens Under the Mistletoe…’
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Owner of Cider with Rosie cottage defeats council and is allowed to keep changes he made without permission
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....