Train jumper electrocuted in Paris

Nation News - Tuesday, May 17, 2017

PARIS â A man believed to be a migrant was electrocuted and died at a Paris railway station on Tuesday after climbing on top of a high-speed Eurostar train due to leave for London, disrupting rail services...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
EU workers may leave Britain

Tube strike expected to cause chaos on Monday

France and Britain feud over young Jungle camp migrants

Stranded migrants block railway, call hunger strike

Train gunman 'dumbfounded' by terrorist tag, says he was hungry

Paris to Barcelona rail service for Dec 15

Eurostar to invest $1.1b LONDON (Bloomberg) Eurostar Group Ltd., the operator of high-speed trains through the Channel Tunnel, Read more



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Tony Bless returns to musical spotlight

Dancehall heavyweights propel 'Riddim 21'

Damage music gets break with Tommy Lee Sparta

Miss Shades exotic dancing competition this Saturday

Retro Party blitz for Sumfest

Not all rights are equal - selectors, deejays shun Ishawna's oral sex song

Height of elegance

SPORTS more
Slowing for Pakistan

Estwick urges huge effort from Windies on key third day

'We will find a way' - Atletico struggling with injuries ahead of Real Madrid UCL clash

Win tickets to the West Indies vs Pakistan Test Match May 10-14 – Quiz #3!

Six Popeyes Bahamas Bowl players selected in draft

Regulators win BBF national title

LaToy Williams retires from track and field

POLITICS more
PLP unveil Ming as St Georges candidate

Grandmother who caused teens death gets suspended sentence

Grandma's kindness repaid - woman quits job to care for centenarian

Six Popeyes Bahamas Bowl players selected in draft

LaToy Williams retires from track and field

UB seeks SACS accreditation

Minnis attacks Curry on attendance; urges North Abaco to vote for change

BUSINESS more
Employment income dips in fourth quarter

Hotel to rent out microcars to guests

Over 30 Bahamians are now BTC business owners

BAMSI testing new varieties of sweet potato

Engineer graduate participates in Aliv trainee program

URCA: Price cap implementation to improve mobile sector competition

Baha Mar SPV remains committed to creating wildlife sanctuary

TECH more
Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

CRIME more
Drink-driver banned from the roads

Killer jailed for life

Grandmother who caused teens death gets suspended sentence

MoBay wharf under gun watch

Wanted man killed

Police investigate two possible drownings

Be killed or go to jail - Cop sends warning to scammers

RELATED STORIES
EU workers may leave Britain

Tube strike expected to cause chaos on Monday

France and Britain feud over young Jungle camp migrants

Stranded migrants block railway, call hunger strike

Train gunman 'dumbfounded' by terrorist tag, says he was hungry

Paris to Barcelona rail service for Dec 15

Eurostar to invest $1.1b LONDON (Bloomberg) Eurostar Group Ltd., the operator of high-speed trains through the Channel Tunnel, Read more

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
raymond: I basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
james: If your spouse cheats contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com he can help you. very talented and immaculate I call him the genius, we've had a few runnings together and I am always more than satisfied...

Skeene: Pro League remains viable
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Blast victim to be flown home
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

BNAA Announce Bermuda’s 2017 Carifta Team
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Grenada family search protest
hacker_page: Hello, Contact taikhaskow@gmail.com if you need the services of a reliable hacker. He is very efficient and he will deliver a perfect job within the required time.

‘What Happens Under the Mistletoe…’
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Owner of Cider with Rosie cottage defeats council and is allowed to keep changes he made without permission
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Jamaica's debt stock increases, but authorities say it's temporary
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
raymond: I basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
james: If your spouse cheats contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com he can help you. very talented and immaculate I call him the genius, we've had a few runnings together and I am always more than satisfied...

Skeene: Pro League remains viable
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Blast victim to be flown home
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

BNAA Announce Bermuda’s 2017 Carifta Team
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Grenada family search protest
hacker_page: Hello, Contact taikhaskow@gmail.com if you need the services of a reliable hacker. He is very efficient and he will deliver a perfect job within the required time.

‘What Happens Under the Mistletoe…’
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Owner of Cider with Rosie cottage defeats council and is allowed to keep changes he made without permission
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Jamaica's debt stock increases, but authorities say it's temporary
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....