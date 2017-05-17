Ministry of Labour developing database to track welfare beneficiaries

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, May 17, 2017

The Ministry of Labour is developing a database to track persons who benefit from social assistance funds. The ministry says the instrument will enhance its capability to significantly minimise incidences of duplication of benefits across welfare...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
$145m spent assisting poor Jamaicans, says Labour Ministry report

State doles out $145 million in welfare grants

$75m allocated for the poor in Jamaica

Gov't receives $6.8 billion in budgetary support from EU

Outreach programme registers 6,500 persons with disabilities

Opposition wants help for the vulnerable in society

Pushing for a complete social welfare policy



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Golf coach Mr C still teaching at 90

Fyre Festival organizers say local vendors will be paid

Fyre Festival organizers facing $100 mil. class action lawsuit

Bahamas still dealing with the fallout from the failed Fyre Festival

BAHAMAS-TOURISM-Bahamas still dealing with the fallout from the failed Fyre Festival

Fyre Festival organisers face $100 million lawsuit after 'luxury event' descended into chaos

Designer Partners With Artists For Showcase

SPORTS more
Win tickets to the West Indies vs Pakistan Test Match May 10-14 – Quiz #3!

Six Popeyes Bahamas Bowl players selected in draft

Regulators win BBF national title

LaToy Williams retires from track and field

Victory for The Bahamas

Flow Ultimate Football Experience Leaves Lasting Impact on Young Caribbean Footballers

Cricket: BCB Confirm Four Late Transfers

POLITICS more
Six Popeyes Bahamas Bowl players selected in draft

LaToy Williams retires from track and field

UB seeks SACS accreditation

Minnis attacks Curry on attendance; urges North Abaco to vote for change

Bell: Minnis talking fool on Baha Mar

Turnquest criticizes Baha Mar concessions

PM: Minnis reckless, unprepared and weak

BUSINESS more
Over 30 Bahamians are now BTC business owners

BAMSI testing new varieties of sweet potato

Engineer graduate participates in Aliv trainee program

URCA: Price cap implementation to improve mobile sector competition

Baha Mar SPV remains committed to creating wildlife sanctuary

Report: URCA’s entry into energy sector increased its expenses

Mobile voice subscribers increased by 16 percent in 2016

TECH more
Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

CRIME more
Regulators win BBF national title

Victory for The Bahamas

Man charged over shoot-out with police

Fourth suspect faces murder, attempted murder charges

Voter fraud case delayed again

Fyre Festival organizers facing $100 mil. class action lawsuit

‘$860K stolen from Finance’

RELATED STORIES
$145m spent assisting poor Jamaicans, says Labour Ministry report

State doles out $145 million in welfare grants

$75m allocated for the poor in Jamaica

Gov't receives $6.8 billion in budgetary support from EU

Outreach programme registers 6,500 persons with disabilities

Opposition wants help for the vulnerable in society

Pushing for a complete social welfare policy

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
raymond: I basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
james: If your spouse cheats contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com he can help you. very talented and immaculate I call him the genius, we've had a few runnings together and I am always more than satisfied...

Skeene: Pro League remains viable
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Blast victim to be flown home
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

BNAA Announce Bermuda’s 2017 Carifta Team
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Grenada family search protest
hacker_page: Hello, Contact taikhaskow@gmail.com if you need the services of a reliable hacker. He is very efficient and he will deliver a perfect job within the required time.

‘What Happens Under the Mistletoe…’
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Owner of Cider with Rosie cottage defeats council and is allowed to keep changes he made without permission
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Jamaica's debt stock increases, but authorities say it's temporary
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
raymond: I basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
james: If your spouse cheats contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com he can help you. very talented and immaculate I call him the genius, we've had a few runnings together and I am always more than satisfied...

Skeene: Pro League remains viable
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Blast victim to be flown home
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

BNAA Announce Bermuda’s 2017 Carifta Team
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Grenada family search protest
hacker_page: Hello, Contact taikhaskow@gmail.com if you need the services of a reliable hacker. He is very efficient and he will deliver a perfect job within the required time.

‘What Happens Under the Mistletoe…’
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Owner of Cider with Rosie cottage defeats council and is allowed to keep changes he made without permission
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Jamaica's debt stock increases, but authorities say it's temporary
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....