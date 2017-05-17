Furbert and Tweed in court over December 2 protest

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, May 17, 2017

Simon JonesTen people appeared at Supreme Court arraignments yesterday in connection with the December 2 protest outside the House of Assembly. The group, which included Bermuda Industrial Union president Chris Furbert and the Reverend Nicholas Tweed of the Peoples Campaign, did not enter...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Furbert, Tweed appear at Supreme Court

Updating: Court Appearances, Police Outside

Four more deny protest charges

Two men deny protest charges

Two men deny protest charges

Furbert, Hayward, Tweed charged

Union to support airport protesters in court



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Designer Partners With Artists For Showcase

Red Force Divas in action at T20 Festival

PowerGen advance to T20 Festival semis

Jazzfest 2017 heads to FDR

Globalism reigns at box office, while 'Furious' passes US$1b

Heavyweight clash of the summer set for MoBay

'Frank the Freak' a bucketful of laughter

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, May 2, 2017

Minors soccer didnt drive me like running

DeSilva-Andrade makes history on podium

Simons offered new deal by Chesterfield

Lewis delighted to race for home crowd

Rawlins up for fight to regain place

Goater wants to stay at debt-ridden Ilkeston

POLITICS more
Hamilton Princess delivers for replica

Workers promised protection during next UPP tenure

PM says black people must accept blame for their lack of wealth

Rice monopoly on hold

Ministry launches National Aid for Trade Strategy

Climate change, a major concern for TT

Sinanan promises to fix North Oropouche road

BUSINESS more
Experience and learning a strong combination

Meritus growing with islands trust industry

Jones joins Coral Beach

Validus completes crop insurer acquisition

XL Catlin reaps benefit of scale, innovation

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 1 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 1 2017

TECH more
Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

CRIME more
Bravery medals from Belco riots go on sale

Man admits removing 40,000 in dirty money

Urlings, Police, St Paul’s and Freetown win in Parish League

Police commissioner to assess case of missing woman

Police association wants special allowance for single parent cops

Madeleine McCann's parents claimed Portuguese police treated them 'inhumanely' from start, says leaked report

Labour's police promise in tatters as Diane Abbott suggests officers would earn £30 a year 

RELATED STORIES
Furbert, Tweed appear at Supreme Court

Updating: Court Appearances, Police Outside

Four more deny protest charges

Two men deny protest charges

Two men deny protest charges

Furbert, Hayward, Tweed charged

Union to support airport protesters in court

RECENT COMMENTS
Skeene: Pro League remains viable
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Blast victim to be flown home
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker (cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
SARA: i couldnt really find a solution to get my cheating spouse because i needed enough evidence to find my way,i battled it for 3 years until i met a guy called hacknspy,he helped me look into text...

BNAA Announce Bermuda’s 2017 Carifta Team
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Grenada family search protest
hacker_page: Hello, Contact taikhaskow@gmail.com if you need the services of a reliable hacker. He is very efficient and he will deliver a perfect job within the required time.

‘What Happens Under the Mistletoe…’
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Owner of Cider with Rosie cottage defeats council and is allowed to keep changes he made without permission
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Jamaica's debt stock increases, but authorities say it's temporary
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

It’s the Heather Murray I know...
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

RECENT COMMENTS
Skeene: Pro League remains viable
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Blast victim to be flown home
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate and I want to recommend a reliable hacker who helped hack my husband's cell phone remotely. Which gave me full access to all his texts and, and now he has nothing...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
tracy soul: I dont usually do this, I am yet to believe how it is possible But it feels so good.There is a qualified and ethical hacker (cyberhackinglord@gmail.com ),who can help hack into any...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
SARA: i couldnt really find a solution to get my cheating spouse because i needed enough evidence to find my way,i battled it for 3 years until i met a guy called hacknspy,he helped me look into text...

BNAA Announce Bermuda’s 2017 Carifta Team
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Grenada family search protest
hacker_page: Hello, Contact taikhaskow@gmail.com if you need the services of a reliable hacker. He is very efficient and he will deliver a perfect job within the required time.

‘What Happens Under the Mistletoe…’
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Owner of Cider with Rosie cottage defeats council and is allowed to keep changes he made without permission
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Jamaica's debt stock increases, but authorities say it's temporary
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

It’s the Heather Murray I know...
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....