Moore blows

Nation News - Tuesday, May 17, 2017

THE DEMOCRATIC LABOUR PARTY administration has no conscience and has failed at leadership, according to general secretary of the Barbados Workersâ Union (BWU), Toni Moore. In a no-holds-barred Labour...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
BWU still pushing for wage increase

BWU backing teachers

No Fix

Taximen turn to BWU

BWU’s warning

BWU may tighten pressure on bank

BWU head briefing media



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Denny upsets Husbands

Hopetown Flames to light up Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival

Model rabbit farm idea pitched to Cochrane residents

Farley Hill clean-up under way

Photos: Francis Patton School Showcase

Collie Buddz To Perform At Tall Ships Concert

Collie Buddz To Perform At Tall Ships Concert

SPORTS more
Denny upsets Husbands

Overseas Based former RHTY&SC Members assist Cricket Development Programme

Jaguars’ titles a Testament of GCB Successful Development Programmes – Sanasie

DCC lauds Keemo Paul, Shefane Rutherford

KN’s Franklin Wilson raps GFF President Wayne Forde on a number of pertinent issues

RHTY&SC, Food for the Poor assists its members with $500,000 worth of gears

Mocha Champs FC elect new executive; Noel Harry is President

POLITICS more
PSU results waiting pun Dr Steve

Model rabbit farm idea pitched to Cochrane residents

Controversial MP Simon Danczuk banned from standing as Labour candidate in the General Election  

Nicola Sturgeon says independence at heart of election

Hamas unveils new, seemingly more pragmatic political programme

Opposition blasts JLP for FLA appointments

ST. KITTS-SECURITY-PM urges an end to gun violence

BUSINESS more
Well done!

Call for higher drinks tax

BFM edge higher

Peter Moses appointed consultant to GraceKennedy Financial Group

Coral Beach Club Appoints Marcus Jones

Caroline Bay Marina & BGA Partner For Services

Professor To Speak On ‘Strategic Persuasion’

TECH more
Denied of a march UWP to host public meetings

Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

CRIME more
NUPW not jumping gun

Inniss slams Maduro ‘gang’

Sewage overflows at City Magistrates’ Courts unbearable

Rape Should Not Be Trivialized

Delayed police probe forces alleged rape victim to file complaint with DDP

Hopetown Flames to light up Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival

PSU results waiting pun Dr Steve

RELATED STORIES
BWU still pushing for wage increase

BWU backing teachers

No Fix

Taximen turn to BWU

BWU’s warning

BWU may tighten pressure on bank

BWU head briefing media

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
SARA: i couldnt really find a solution to get my cheating spouse because i needed enough evidence to find my way,i battled it for 3 years until i met a guy called hacknspy,he helped me look into text...

BNAA Announce Bermuda’s 2017 Carifta Team
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Grenada family search protest
hacker_page: Hello, Contact taikhaskow@gmail.com if you need the services of a reliable hacker. He is very efficient and he will deliver a perfect job within the required time.

‘What Happens Under the Mistletoe…’
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Owner of Cider with Rosie cottage defeats council and is allowed to keep changes he made without permission
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Jamaica's debt stock increases, but authorities say it's temporary
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

It’s the Heather Murray I know...
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Former Caricom Auto Sales clerk charged with embezzlement
tracy soul: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Noble House Seafood Cricket …Ovid-Richardson’s 121 & Jaigobin’s 7-93 highlights ¼ Finals
tracy soul: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Mrs norless: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
SARA: i couldnt really find a solution to get my cheating spouse because i needed enough evidence to find my way,i battled it for 3 years until i met a guy called hacknspy,he helped me look into text...

BNAA Announce Bermuda’s 2017 Carifta Team
Kimberly Lewis: Hello everyone, if you need to boost your credit score excellently within a short period, hack a cell phone remotely, computer or change your grades (at any level or institution), contact...

Grenada family search protest
hacker_page: Hello, Contact taikhaskow@gmail.com if you need the services of a reliable hacker. He is very efficient and he will deliver a perfect job within the required time.

‘What Happens Under the Mistletoe…’
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Owner of Cider with Rosie cottage defeats council and is allowed to keep changes he made without permission
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Jamaica's debt stock increases, but authorities say it's temporary
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

It’s the Heather Murray I know...
tracy soul: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....

Former Caricom Auto Sales clerk charged with embezzlement
tracy soul: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Noble House Seafood Cricket …Ovid-Richardson’s 121 & Jaigobin’s 7-93 highlights ¼ Finals
tracy soul: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Mrs norless: Cyberhackinglord is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called hackers....