More than $2 billion released to fund operations at public schools – Reid

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, May 17, 2017

Education Minister Ruel Reid has announced the release of over $2 billion to fund the operation of public schools for the rest of the 2016/17 school year. Reid said approximately $1.3 billion of the amount will go directly to secondary schools as...read more

