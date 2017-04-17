Facey Commodity wins Kraft Heinz distributor award

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, April 17, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Jamaica's Facey Commodity Limited has been named the winner of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) 2016 Gold Distributor Award.Facey beat out 12 KHC distributors in the Caribbean and Latin America region vying for the top spot. The Kraft Heinz Company is the 5th...read more

