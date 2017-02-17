Trump seeks 'historic' increase of 9 per cent in US military's budget

Nation News - Monday, February 17, 2017

President Donald Trump is seeking what he called a "historic" nine per cent increase in military spending, even as the United States has wound down major wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and remains the world's...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Trump takes early lead

Victims remembered 15 years after 9/11

Air Canada increasing winter flights to Barbados

To silence propaganda, Iraq seeks to take Islamic State offline

Iraq PM vows to defeat IS in 2016 after army's first major victory

Accused Russian Taliban faces unprecedented US trial

Milk savings to flow to customer



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Hales called up to England tour after rapid recovery

Muhammad Ali’s son says airport detention after Jamaica trip made him feel "violated" 

HFJ urges sudden cardiac arrest screening of student athletes

TEF to drive development of human capital — Bartlett

SpaceX to send two tourists around Moon in 2018

Drone pilots to be trained at CMI

O-Wrap: 16-y-o girl kills peer… Amnesty critical of Ja… Disapproval of £410k on Ja promotion

SPORTS more
Hales called up to England tour after rapid recovery

HFJ urges sudden cardiac arrest screening of student athletes

TEF to drive development of human capital — Bartlett

SpaceX to send two tourists around Moon in 2018

Drone pilots to be trained at CMI

O-Wrap: 16-y-o girl kills peer… Amnesty critical of Ja… Disapproval of £410k on Ja promotion

More than $697 million allocated for promotion of sports

POLITICS more
Donald Trump says Oscars 'too focused on politics...sad' following the La La Land / Moonlight mix-up

Former Governor fondly remembered

Barbadians to work on pig farms in Canada

Professor tells what printing money means

JFJ gives Holness nine out of 10 in year-one assesment

PLP Congratulate Boxers On Their Victories

PLP: Non-Bermudians Only Job Category Growing

BUSINESS more
Hales called up to England tour after rapid recovery

Argus Group slide

Scheme to help firms communicate with deaf

Don't expect Windies improvement from Super50 — Andy Roberts

KEY POINTS: Press conference by Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler

Professor tells what printing money means

Oscars mistake a blot on consulting firm's reputation

TECH more
Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

CRIME more
Muhammad Ali’s son says airport detention after Jamaica trip made him feel "violated" 

HFJ urges sudden cardiac arrest screening of student athletes

TEF to drive development of human capital — Bartlett

SpaceX to send two tourists around Moon in 2018

Drone pilots to be trained at CMI

O-Wrap: 16-y-o girl kills peer… Amnesty critical of Ja… Disapproval of £410k on Ja promotion

More than $697 million allocated for promotion of sports

RELATED STORIES
Trump takes early lead

Victims remembered 15 years after 9/11

Air Canada increasing winter flights to Barbados

To silence propaganda, Iraq seeks to take Islamic State offline

Iraq PM vows to defeat IS in 2016 after army's first major victory

Accused Russian Taliban faces unprecedented US trial

Milk savings to flow to customer

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

BFA action back in Wildey
KATE SMITH: if you want a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he has worked for me and i was happy with the job he did for me.,..he hacks into whatsapp facebook text messages call logs...

EDITORIAL: Sinckler must tell it like it is
KATE SMITH: if you want a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he has worked for me and i was happy with the job he did for me.,..he hacks into whatsapp facebook text messages call logs...

Human chain link to be formed around island
David Carter: As a part or rotary I was behind the organisation of the chain link back on the 13th anniversary of independence - we lived in sandy lane fo the 3 jears we spent in barbados

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Fire at Bustamante Hospital for Children
Kate Smith: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Tommy Lee Sparta wins case - Artiste to receive cash settlement from Dominican gov’t
Samita George: My husband was so smooth at hiding his infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating...

Trainer Paul Charlton fined and warned
Michelle kim: I hate cheaters, my fiancee never gave me a reason to be suspicious until i found her and her colleague at a romantic restaurant. she told me it was work stuff but something wasn't right. i was...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mrs norless: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Shaw clarifies added security spending in estimates
tracy soul: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

BFA action back in Wildey
KATE SMITH: if you want a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he has worked for me and i was happy with the job he did for me.,..he hacks into whatsapp facebook text messages call logs...

EDITORIAL: Sinckler must tell it like it is
KATE SMITH: if you want a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he has worked for me and i was happy with the job he did for me.,..he hacks into whatsapp facebook text messages call logs...

Human chain link to be formed around island
David Carter: As a part or rotary I was behind the organisation of the chain link back on the 13th anniversary of independence - we lived in sandy lane fo the 3 jears we spent in barbados

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Fire at Bustamante Hospital for Children
Kate Smith: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Tommy Lee Sparta wins case - Artiste to receive cash settlement from Dominican gov’t
Samita George: My husband was so smooth at hiding his infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating...

Trainer Paul Charlton fined and warned
Michelle kim: I hate cheaters, my fiancee never gave me a reason to be suspicious until i found her and her colleague at a romantic restaurant. she told me it was work stuff but something wasn't right. i was...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mrs norless: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Shaw clarifies added security spending in estimates
tracy soul: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...