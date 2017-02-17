Black History Month Benjamin Banneker 1731-1806

Royal Gazette - Monday, February 17, 2017

February is Black History Month. Throughout this month The Royal Gazette will feature people, events, places and institutions that have contributed to the shaping of African historyBenjamin Banneker, free black, farmer, mathematician, and astronomer, was born on November 9, 1731, the son of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Black History Month Gonglum v Rice 1927

Black History Month March on Washington Movement 1941-1947

Black History Month Operation Crossroads Africa 1958

Black History Month Ethiopian-Somali War over the Ogaden region 1977-1978

Black History Month The Apollo Theatre 1913-

Black History Month Mengistu Haile Mariam 1937-

Black History Month Maji Maji Uprising



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
A Sweet Valentine's Party atop Ken's roof

Ikel Marvlus' Birthday Party, A 'Middle East' Treat

Wholesale Thursdays Anniversary a blast

D'Angel condemns violence against women - Drops new single dubbed 'We Can Survive'

Reggae needs more promotion - Ku-J

Hollywood actor endorses dancehall in classrooms

IN PICTURES: J’Ouvert 2017

SPORTS more
IN PICTURES: J’Ouvert 2017

Tabby to meet the Rattlers in Hugh Campbell final

The Bahamas finishes sixth at CONCACAF; loses to the U.S.

Conference titles for Bahamians

Three Tennis Players To Compete In El Salvador

Jonte Smith Scores Twice In Lewes FC Victory

PHOTO: Go Edwin!

POLITICS more
PSOJ CEO gives gov't passing grade

Grandmother who has been married to Briton for 27-years is deported to Singapore with just £12 in her pocket 

Davis, Darville updated on work at Fishing Hole Road Trestle Bridge, Fishing Village

URCA preparing for general election

Conference titles for Bahamians

Help for the disabled

Pat Anderson wants all-weather track at Kirkvine

BUSINESS more
BMA slaps 1.5m fine on Sun Life

PSOJ CEO gives gov't passing grade

Davis, Darville updated on work at Fishing Hole Road Trestle Bridge, Fishing Village

Water and Sewerage Corporation introduces paperless billing

Cable Bahamas hits highest revenues in 22-year history

BAMSI president touts successes, future plans of institute

Non-performing loans increase to $731.3 million in January

TECH more
Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

CRIME more
Man charged with distributing child porn

Cops arrest goat thieves

Senior citizen gunned down

D'Angel condemns violence against women - Drops new single dubbed 'We Can Survive'

Manchester man on child porn charges for court today

Mandela Highway reopens to vehicular traffic

Mexico funding water project in St Lucia

RELATED STORIES
Black History Month Gonglum v Rice 1927

Black History Month March on Washington Movement 1941-1947

Black History Month Operation Crossroads Africa 1958

Black History Month Ethiopian-Somali War over the Ogaden region 1977-1978

Black History Month The Apollo Theatre 1913-

Black History Month Mengistu Haile Mariam 1937-

Black History Month Maji Maji Uprising

RECENT COMMENTS
BFA action back in Wildey
KATE SMITH: if you want a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he has worked for me and i was happy with the job he did for me.,..he hacks into whatsapp facebook text messages call logs...

EDITORIAL: Sinckler must tell it like it is
KATE SMITH: if you want a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he has worked for me and i was happy with the job he did for me.,..he hacks into whatsapp facebook text messages call logs...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Human chain link to be formed around island
David Carter: As a part or rotary I was behind the organisation of the chain link back on the 13th anniversary of independence - we lived in sandy lane fo the 3 jears we spent in barbados

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Fire at Bustamante Hospital for Children
Kate Smith: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Tommy Lee Sparta wins case - Artiste to receive cash settlement from Dominican gov’t
Samita George: My husband was so smooth at hiding his infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating...

Trainer Paul Charlton fined and warned
Michelle kim: I hate cheaters, my fiancee never gave me a reason to be suspicious until i found her and her colleague at a romantic restaurant. she told me it was work stuff but something wasn't right. i was...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mrs norless: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Shaw clarifies added security spending in estimates
tracy soul: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

RECENT COMMENTS
BFA action back in Wildey
KATE SMITH: if you want a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he has worked for me and i was happy with the job he did for me.,..he hacks into whatsapp facebook text messages call logs...

EDITORIAL: Sinckler must tell it like it is
KATE SMITH: if you want a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he has worked for me and i was happy with the job he did for me.,..he hacks into whatsapp facebook text messages call logs...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Human chain link to be formed around island
David Carter: As a part or rotary I was behind the organisation of the chain link back on the 13th anniversary of independence - we lived in sandy lane fo the 3 jears we spent in barbados

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Fire at Bustamante Hospital for Children
Kate Smith: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Tommy Lee Sparta wins case - Artiste to receive cash settlement from Dominican gov’t
Samita George: My husband was so smooth at hiding his infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating...

Trainer Paul Charlton fined and warned
Michelle kim: I hate cheaters, my fiancee never gave me a reason to be suspicious until i found her and her colleague at a romantic restaurant. she told me it was work stuff but something wasn't right. i was...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mrs norless: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Shaw clarifies added security spending in estimates
tracy soul: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...