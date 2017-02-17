Barrington Braithwaite’s ‘Mighty Itanamie’

Kaieteur News - Monday, February 17, 2017

â an enthralling tale that begs to be made into a film By Michael Jordan Thereâs a night scene in Barrington Braithwaiteâs latest graphic novel that I found to be downright unsettling: A nude âwata mamaâ sits with her back turned near a river, while a pork knocker sneaks...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Guyana 50-over title drought continues, batsmen unsettled by extra bounce Poor starts, dropped catches and rain in Guyana did not help

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL Nedd, Singh and Dick spur Chase Academy to victory over Tutorial High

Sunday Cartoon

Nalico Nafico Insurance supports New Era Clash of the Champions Futsal

GuySuco defends its payment to senior management staff

P&P Insurance Brokers Practical Pistol competition kicks off GSSF 2017 season

Regional Super50…Kraigg Braithwaite maiden ton power Pride to victory



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Carnival Plan being revised

Adele's family "shocked" over secret marriage

Princeton Brown promotes latest single, eyes summer album

A pledge to make reggae great again - Droop Lion maintains stance in latest single

'Lion', a story of survival

Sound difference between VIP, - free experience - Andrew Tosh revisits father's - catalogue, no Beenie Man

Massy Trinidad All Stars wins Panorama competition

SPORTS more
Host nation take charge after Lowe opener

Hood strike early to seize top spot

Bascome comes of age

WICB cuts some prices

BFA action back in Wildey

‘TC’ digs deep; a breeze for ‘Snake’

Spurs thump Stoke 4-0 at Lane

POLITICS more
Hinds: Fire measures at Forres Park dump

Imbert: Too early to adjust budget based on higher oil price

Cuffie eyes Digicel layoffs

Dillon: No notice yet of deportees from US

Nature trails maintained

Rambharat: Why arent youth in agriculture?

AG: 197 children volunteers trained

BUSINESS more
Cuffie eyes Digicel layoffs

Prestige Holdings profits down by 21%

Sinckler to discuss Barbados economy

EDITORIAL: Sinckler must tell it like it is

BFA action back in Wildey

Govt to let Pelican ‘fly’

BLP: Speak up, Sinckler

TECH more
Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

CRIME more
Coast Guard ramps up patrols due to illegal fishing

OPR probes alleged ‘torture’ at Sparendaam Police station

Residents upset at early closure of Mocha Police Outpost

Three ATVs for HIV-AIDS, Malaria and TB Programmes

Bartica Police win ‘Bright up Guyana’ float parade competition

Dem boys seh…All who thief and run to de States can’t sleep

Pedestrian, 60, killed by alleged ‘drunk’ driver

RELATED STORIES
Guyana 50-over title drought continues, batsmen unsettled by extra bounce Poor starts, dropped catches and rain in Guyana did not help

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL Nedd, Singh and Dick spur Chase Academy to victory over Tutorial High

Sunday Cartoon

Nalico Nafico Insurance supports New Era Clash of the Champions Futsal

GuySuco defends its payment to senior management staff

P&P Insurance Brokers Practical Pistol competition kicks off GSSF 2017 season

Regional Super50…Kraigg Braithwaite maiden ton power Pride to victory

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Human chain link to be formed around island
David Carter: As a part or rotary I was behind the organisation of the chain link back on the 13th anniversary of independence - we lived in sandy lane fo the 3 jears we spent in barbados

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Fire at Bustamante Hospital for Children
Kate Smith: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Tommy Lee Sparta wins case - Artiste to receive cash settlement from Dominican gov’t
Samita George: My husband was so smooth at hiding his infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating...

Trainer Paul Charlton fined and warned
Michelle kim: I hate cheaters, my fiancee never gave me a reason to be suspicious until i found her and her colleague at a romantic restaurant. she told me it was work stuff but something wasn't right. i was...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mrs norless: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Shaw clarifies added security spending in estimates
tracy soul: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Simsfield Hardtimes ruled out for season
mary anderson: Hello everyone, Need hacking services? contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com. Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Edward: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
walter james: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. CYBERPHONEHACKER@GMAIL.COM will increase your chances of getting your job...

Human chain link to be formed around island
David Carter: As a part or rotary I was behind the organisation of the chain link back on the 13th anniversary of independence - we lived in sandy lane fo the 3 jears we spent in barbados

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
JAMES: Have you guys checked out john, contact { cyberhackanswers@gmail.com } or call +14353632534 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Fire at Bustamante Hospital for Children
Kate Smith: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Tommy Lee Sparta wins case - Artiste to receive cash settlement from Dominican gov’t
Samita George: My husband was so smooth at hiding his infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating...

Trainer Paul Charlton fined and warned
Michelle kim: I hate cheaters, my fiancee never gave me a reason to be suspicious until i found her and her colleague at a romantic restaurant. she told me it was work stuff but something wasn't right. i was...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mrs norless: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Shaw clarifies added security spending in estimates
tracy soul: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Simsfield Hardtimes ruled out for season
mary anderson: Hello everyone, Need hacking services? contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com. Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Edward: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...