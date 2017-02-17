Montenegro 'to indict Russian spy behind coup plot'

Telegraph UK - Sunday, February 17, 2017

Credit: Darko Vojinovic/AP Montenegro is expected to join Nato by May, despite strong opposition from Moscow which has been angered by the military alliance's expansion in the region. The accession would dash Russian hopes of getting a military port on the Adriatic and complete a wall of Nato...read more

Thousands march in Moscow two years after murder of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov

'Russian state bodies' behind Montenegro coup plot says prosecutor

Whitehall 'deeply disturbed' by Russia's role in Montenegro coup plot 

Reconstruction: The full incredible story behind Russia's deadly plot to stop Montenegro embracing the West

Russia plotted to overthrow Montenegro's government by assassinating Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic last year, according to senior...

'Russophobic' Romania a clear threat, Moscow says as it hits out at new Nato deployments

Tensions flare as Serb nationalist train halts at border



Thousands march in Moscow two years after murder of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov

'Russian state bodies' behind Montenegro coup plot says prosecutor

Whitehall 'deeply disturbed' by Russia's role in Montenegro coup plot 

Reconstruction: The full incredible story behind Russia's deadly plot to stop Montenegro embracing the West

Russia plotted to overthrow Montenegro's government by assassinating Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic last year, according to senior...

'Russophobic' Romania a clear threat, Moscow says as it hits out at new Nato deployments

Tensions flare as Serb nationalist train halts at border

