Debt the biggest threat to prosperity

Royal Gazette - Saturday, February 17, 2017

Bob Richards issued a stark warning on the importance of tackling the islands debt and added that a casual attitude towards extra borrowing would be irresponsible and dangerous. The finance minister made the comments in his annual Budget statement, as he projected that Government would spend...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Airport deal can only spell a future of debt

Richards explains airport deal rationale

Aecons airport stake will be debt capital

Budget 2016 scaling a dangerous debt mountain

Attitude check needed to gain pathway clarity

Richards' first budget set to raise debt ceiling and clamp down on spending

Irresponsible dog owners could face prison



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Actors called for Calvary drama

Outside your comfort zone

Francines road map to Destiny

White House accused of picking media favourites

Combative Trump promises Americans safety and strength

Closure of CRH depends on recommendation of experts

Cops in mourning

SPORTS more
Evans snaps 25-year-old school record

A king is born

Youth AC: Meet TeamBDA’s Shomari Warner

Spotlight on Tosh, Andy, Nooks and Lord Creator

USA crushes T&T 5-1

Narine leads fightback but Sammy’s Zalmi prevail

Underperforming Brathwaite an ‘investment’, argues Browne

POLITICS more
We must take politics out of education

Head bean-counter takes steps of bravura to turn Nottingham merry

A king is born

Underperforming Brathwaite an ‘investment’, argues Browne

Why these British men are risking their lives to clear Iraq's landmines

$55 million in Childrens Life Fund

Culture Minister says: Bandleaders will be responsible

BUSINESS more
US tax policy a clear and present danger

Afraid to open the bills

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 24 2017

Karim: OJTs firing, sign of things to come

Business groups praise politicians for FATCA vote

Republic falls $1.93

Chamber of Commerce Sore over Superbond

TECH more
Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

CRIME more
Pele's son to start 12-year drug trafficking sentence

Fee for permit companies increased

A king is born

White House accused of picking media favourites

Combative Trump promises Americans safety and strength

Closure of CRH depends on recommendation of experts

Cops in mourning

RELATED STORIES
Airport deal can only spell a future of debt

Richards explains airport deal rationale

Aecons airport stake will be debt capital

Budget 2016 scaling a dangerous debt mountain

Attitude check needed to gain pathway clarity

Richards' first budget set to raise debt ceiling and clamp down on spending

Irresponsible dog owners could face prison

RECENT COMMENTS
Fire at Bustamante Hospital for Children
Kate Smith: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Tommy Lee Sparta wins case - Artiste to receive cash settlement from Dominican gov’t
Samita George: My husband was so smooth at hiding his infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating...

Trainer Paul Charlton fined and warned
Michelle kim: I hate cheaters, my fiancee never gave me a reason to be suspicious until i found her and her colleague at a romantic restaurant. she told me it was work stuff but something wasn't right. i was...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mrs norless: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Shaw clarifies added security spending in estimates
tracy soul: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Simsfield Hardtimes ruled out for season
mary anderson: Hello everyone, Need hacking services? contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com. Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Edward: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Economic restoration needs unified action (Part 1)
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Son of MP arrested in Florida
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

RECENT COMMENTS
Fire at Bustamante Hospital for Children
Kate Smith: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Tommy Lee Sparta wins case - Artiste to receive cash settlement from Dominican gov’t
Samita George: My husband was so smooth at hiding his infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating...

Trainer Paul Charlton fined and warned
Michelle kim: I hate cheaters, my fiancee never gave me a reason to be suspicious until i found her and her colleague at a romantic restaurant. she told me it was work stuff but something wasn't right. i was...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mrs norless: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Shaw clarifies added security spending in estimates
tracy soul: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Simsfield Hardtimes ruled out for season
mary anderson: Hello everyone, Need hacking services? contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com. Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Edward: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Economic restoration needs unified action (Part 1)
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Son of MP arrested in Florida
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...