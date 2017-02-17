CIHL Goes to Court Against Anti-Arbitration Injunction; G.O.B. Holds Firm

Channel 5 Belize - Saturday, February 17, 2017

And this coming Monday, February twenty-seventh, the Supreme Court will hear an application by CIHL to discharge an injunction granted by Justice Michelle Arana restraining the company from enforcing a [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Belize company to challenge new pieces of legislation in court

Caribbean Investment Holdings Will Challenge New Anti-Arbitration Laws

SATIIM et al files injunction against G.O.B. and US Capital Energy

SATIIM versus G.O.B. and US Capital; P.M. says extension to drill will be waived

Environmental community supports Supreme Court decision in SATIIM/GOB lawsuit

British Caribbean Bank gets big CCJ judgment against G.O.B.

GOB has +$43mil for Belize Bank



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Jade Romain wins Miss Dominica 2017 crown

Traditional Carnival characters take over town

Well deal with TUCO after Carnival

Business groups praise politicians for FATCA vote

Exciting three-night Red Square Vodka Fete continues at Providence Stadium

Rebel Souljahz in the top spot - Vegas's 'Soul Therapy' debuts at No. 11

Martin's 'Big Deal' debuts at No. 3

SPORTS more
Motocross Club Set To Hold Races On Sunday

More CPL matches in Florida

TT tackle Mexico after losing to US

Tunapuna Windball League bowls off March 10

South Zone clinch Shell Under-15 title

Records fall in Gold rush

Johnson stops Hinds in thriller

POLITICS more
$55 million in Childrens Life Fund

Culture Minister says: Bandleaders will be responsible

Business groups praise politicians for FATCA vote

Ashcroft Vs Barrow? Lord Michael Says It Was Never Personal

Michael Ashcroft Says New Laws Unnecessary and a Distraction

Is Andre Vega Evading Court Action for Haulover Compensation?

Tributes to unassuming former Governor

BUSINESS more
Karim: OJTs firing, sign of things to come

Business groups praise politicians for FATCA vote

Republic falls $1.93

Chamber of Commerce Sore over Superbond

Ashcroft Says Investors May Turn Away from Belize without Security

Superbond Consent Offer Extended Again; S&P Sceptical, Lowers Ratings

Belfield fight back to draw

TECH more
Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

CRIME more
Malaysia says will issue arrest warrant for N.Korean diplomat in Kim Jong Nam murder

Taking “Art Action” Against Domestic Violence

Government Moves to Address “Cyber Crimes”

Five more forensic audit reports handed over to police

GSSF/Archery Guyana in full swing for 2017

Inclement weather forces rescheduling of Limacol semis to tomorrow

Three illegal mining operations ordered shut

RELATED STORIES
Belize company to challenge new pieces of legislation in court

Caribbean Investment Holdings Will Challenge New Anti-Arbitration Laws

SATIIM et al files injunction against G.O.B. and US Capital Energy

SATIIM versus G.O.B. and US Capital; P.M. says extension to drill will be waived

Environmental community supports Supreme Court decision in SATIIM/GOB lawsuit

British Caribbean Bank gets big CCJ judgment against G.O.B.

GOB has +$43mil for Belize Bank

RECENT COMMENTS
Fire at Bustamante Hospital for Children
Kate Smith: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Tommy Lee Sparta wins case - Artiste to receive cash settlement from Dominican gov’t
Samita George: My husband was so smooth at hiding his infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating...

Trainer Paul Charlton fined and warned
Michelle kim: I hate cheaters, my fiancee never gave me a reason to be suspicious until i found her and her colleague at a romantic restaurant. she told me it was work stuff but something wasn't right. i was...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mrs norless: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Shaw clarifies added security spending in estimates
tracy soul: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Simsfield Hardtimes ruled out for season
mary anderson: Hello everyone, Need hacking services? contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com. Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Edward: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Economic restoration needs unified action (Part 1)
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Son of MP arrested in Florida
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

RECENT COMMENTS
Fire at Bustamante Hospital for Children
Kate Smith: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Tommy Lee Sparta wins case - Artiste to receive cash settlement from Dominican gov’t
Samita George: My husband was so smooth at hiding his infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating...

Trainer Paul Charlton fined and warned
Michelle kim: I hate cheaters, my fiancee never gave me a reason to be suspicious until i found her and her colleague at a romantic restaurant. she told me it was work stuff but something wasn't right. i was...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mrs norless: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Shaw clarifies added security spending in estimates
tracy soul: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Simsfield Hardtimes ruled out for season
mary anderson: Hello everyone, Need hacking services? contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com. Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Edward: Hello. Are you in need of a Private Investigator or a Hacker,i recommend you try (Gadgethacksolution@gmail.com) He helped me with my problems,My wife has been cheating on me and i wanted proof, he...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Economic restoration needs unified action (Part 1)
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Son of MP arrested in Florida
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...