Dalley admits Cornwall Regional's AC unit issue was brought to his attention

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, February 17, 2017

The OppositionÂ spokesman on health Horace Dalley has admitted that the problematic air conditioning (AC) unit that has caused major disruptions in health services at the Cornwall Regional Hospital was brought to his attention when he was...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
'Grandstand if you want' - Tufton counters Opposition criticism of handling of toxic fumes at Cornwall Regional

Opposition says gov't negligent in dealing with Cornwall Regional Hospital issue

Baby deaths at 'Jubilee' more than reported - Dalley

Opposition claims another GBS death, no word yet from Health Ministry

Government to expand bed space at four hospitals

Dalley meets with families of dead babies at Cornwall Regional

UHWI, WRHA boards resign ... Dalley to name replacements Tuesday



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
New route outlined for Mas Dominik 2017

Julian ‘JuJu’ Marley travels over mountains with redemption songs

Jolly's Farm to be transformed for all-white party

Kapri drops 'Thug Love' video

K.R.E. The King releases 'Mama Don't Worry'

Smirnoff makes big splash this soca season

Don't watch sales, make good music - Fireball Crew

SPORTS more
Video: Man Overboard In Oracle Training Session

Flora Duffy To Defend XTERRA South Africa Title

Weather Postpones Telford Electric Magic Mile

Sport Scoreboard, February 24, 2017

Numbers down for popular junior race

Defending champion Dillas the man to beat

Social Club and X-Roads near promised land

POLITICS more
Charts Only: 2017-2018 Bermuda Budget

Full Document & Highlights: 2017 Budget Speech

Live Updates: Finance Minister Delivers Budget

White House blocks news organizations from press briefing

PCJ provides $500k support for energy efficiency system at Herbert Morrison Technical High

Trump blasts FBI for not stopping leaks to media

Lack of electricity stalls Peter Abrahams' murder case

BUSINESS more
BTA Increases Marketing In New York & Boston

Berger To Step Down As Third Point Re CEO

HSBC Bank Highlights 2016 Year End Results

PCJ provides $500k support for energy efficiency system at Herbert Morrison Technical High

Trump blasts FBI for not stopping leaks to media

Lack of electricity stalls Peter Abrahams' murder case

Gov't committed to inclusive education system — Reid

TECH more
Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

CRIME more
New route outlined for Mas Dominik 2017

Newtown man fined $1000 for cannabis possession

PCJ provides $500k support for energy efficiency system at Herbert Morrison Technical High

Trump blasts FBI for not stopping leaks to media

Lack of electricity stalls Peter Abrahams' murder case

Gov't committed to inclusive education system — Reid

Barbados Central Bank Governor fired

RELATED STORIES
'Grandstand if you want' - Tufton counters Opposition criticism of handling of toxic fumes at Cornwall Regional

Opposition says gov't negligent in dealing with Cornwall Regional Hospital issue

Baby deaths at 'Jubilee' more than reported - Dalley

Opposition claims another GBS death, no word yet from Health Ministry

Government to expand bed space at four hospitals

Dalley meets with families of dead babies at Cornwall Regional

UHWI, WRHA boards resign ... Dalley to name replacements Tuesday

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Economic restoration needs unified action (Part 1)
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Son of MP arrested in Florida
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Car Care by Llee George
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Economic restoration needs unified action (Part 1)
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Son of MP arrested in Florida
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Car Care by Llee George
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...