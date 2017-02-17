Garford Joseph out as judge at Calypso finals

Dominica News Online - Friday, February 17, 2017

Garford Joseph, who was on the panel of judges for Calypso finals, has recused himself from the position. Joseph voluntarily stepped down after controversy erupted over statements he allegedly made on social media. An executive member of the Dominica Calypso...read more

