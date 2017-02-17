The nuisance drug decriminalise it but we must never legalise it

Royal Gazette - Friday, February 17, 2017

LtigtSome call it tampeeSome call it weedSome call it marijuanaSome of them call it ganjaLegalise it and dont criticise itLegalise it, ye-ah, ye-ah, and I will advertise itltigtIt has been more than 40 years since the release of Peter Toshs signature tune ltigtLegalise Itltigt,. ..read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Labour unrest docks congestion expected

Blizzards disrupt shipping schedule

Julian Marley to release 'Lemme Go'

Report backs medical use cannabis and decriminalising personal possession

CRC Strong amount of support for cannabis reform

Legalise and lets move on

Decriminalise, not legalise



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Lets start getting organised

Talented cook has gone underground

New reds and ross

Students celebrate all that jazz

A time to remember, a time to celebrate

A sweet treat

Shyanne Dorsett captures Mas Jamboree 2017 crown

SPORTS more
Free Cricket Program: Spots Left For 5 Year Olds

Free Cricket Program: Spots Left For 5 Year Olds

Nigel Farage admitted he chanted English football songs about the Second World War at his German wife days before his 17-year marriage...

Photo: Rise Again

2017 Gibson Relays to pull 4,000 athletes

In it to win it

Sprint hurdles champion eyes title defence

POLITICS more
Labour obliterated and a fat majority for the Tories: The results if we had a general election now

Bermudiana Beach Resort plan moving forward

Richards on budget Good news, bad news

Outerbridge into Cabinet, Scott steps down

New reds and ross

PoS Mayor to tackle street vending after Carnival

TT should take closer look at ICT potential

BUSINESS more
One Communications boosts ATNs revenue

HSBC Bermuda profit up amid home loan growth

New goodie bag offers taste of Bermuda

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 23 2017

RenaissanceRe Declare $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Bermuda Seniors Centre To Hold Tag Day

Police sergeant shot dead in St Catherine

TECH more
Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

CRIME more
Police in London seize £1m in cash found in back of black cab as part of record £73m proceeds of crime haul

Ex-Stephen Lawrence murder suspect 'genuinely regrets' role in £4m drugs plot

Storm Doris: University staff shocked after 'popular' colleague Tahnie Martin killed by debris after going to buy lunch in Wolverhampton

Man fined for stealing cash out of bus

Cannabis caution policy delivered to police

Suspects palm print found on minibus

Scepticism over cannabis caution policy

RELATED STORIES
Labour unrest docks congestion expected

Blizzards disrupt shipping schedule

Julian Marley to release 'Lemme Go'

Report backs medical use cannabis and decriminalising personal possession

CRC Strong amount of support for cannabis reform

Legalise and lets move on

Decriminalise, not legalise

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Economic restoration needs unified action (Part 1)
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Son of MP arrested in Florida
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Car Care by Llee George
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Economic restoration needs unified action (Part 1)
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Son of MP arrested in Florida
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Car Care by Llee George
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...