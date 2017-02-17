Junior Immigration Minister Says Work on Reform Must Continue

Channel 5 Belize - Friday, February 17, 2017

The day-to-day operations of the Immigration and Nationality Department are coming under the microscope in the ongoing investigation. The Minister of State Beverly Williams is faced with reshaping the image [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Politics Responsible for Immigration Mess

Temporary Passports to Cover Backlog

G.O.B. Scrambling Over Passport Machine

Immigration Minister: I “Managed” Department, But Not Corruption

Immigration Minister Godwin Hulse Takes Responsibility But Says He Was Not Alone

Senate Inquiry is Not Reflection of Current Immigration Department, Say Unionists

Who Else Benefited from Access and “Culture” at Immigration



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Harvard names Rihanna its humanitarian of the year

Puerto Rico to be hit with painful austerity measures

SVL takes bet on Hayden for Caymanas Track

MasterCard prepares to launch its mobile wallet solution

Transgender students decry 'dangerous' Trump decision

Parish councillors urged to obey guidelines

Lisa gets death threats

SPORTS more
Costa Rica dents T&T’s U-20s World Cup hopes

Continuing story of Casablanca

Powell’s maturity, form an examplefor others—Browne

No coach, but Jamaica netballers still training

Stag and BFA team up for Cup

Marsh named MVP

Okay for super teams

POLITICS more
Harvard names Rihanna its humanitarian of the year

Puerto Rico to be hit with painful austerity measures

SVL takes bet on Hayden for Caymanas Track

MasterCard prepares to launch its mobile wallet solution

Transgender students decry 'dangerous' Trump decision

Parish councillors urged to obey guidelines

Lisa gets death threats

BUSINESS more
Harvard names Rihanna its humanitarian of the year

Puerto Rico to be hit with painful austerity measures

SVL takes bet on Hayden for Caymanas Track

MasterCard prepares to launch its mobile wallet solution

Transgender students decry 'dangerous' Trump decision

Parish councillors urged to obey guidelines

Lisa gets death threats

TECH more
Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

CRIME more
Transgender students decry 'dangerous' Trump decision

Parish councillors urged to obey guidelines

Lisa gets death threats

Malaysia says VX nerve agent was used in murder of Kim Jong-nam

Costa Rica dents T&T’s U-20s World Cup hopes

The David Nanes Caper Revealed in Paperwork from Immigration

Trio Convicted of Murder of Cayo Taxi Man

RELATED STORIES
Politics Responsible for Immigration Mess

Temporary Passports to Cover Backlog

G.O.B. Scrambling Over Passport Machine

Immigration Minister: I “Managed” Department, But Not Corruption

Immigration Minister Godwin Hulse Takes Responsibility But Says He Was Not Alone

Senate Inquiry is Not Reflection of Current Immigration Department, Say Unionists

Who Else Benefited from Access and “Culture” at Immigration

RECENT COMMENTS
Car Care by Llee George
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Son of MP arrested in Florida
Priya Soylu: Hello everyone I'm here to appreciate the great work Dr Ojie how he cured my Herpes Disease, that almost took my life, i have lived with this disease and did all i could be cured but no way.i have...

Economic restoration needs unified action (Part 1)
JESSICA: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Edward: i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

France arrests three on suspicion of wanting to fight in Syria, planning attack
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

RECENT COMMENTS
Car Care by Llee George
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Son of MP arrested in Florida
Priya Soylu: Hello everyone I'm here to appreciate the great work Dr Ojie how he cured my Herpes Disease, that almost took my life, i have lived with this disease and did all i could be cured but no way.i have...

Economic restoration needs unified action (Part 1)
JESSICA: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Edward: i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

France arrests three on suspicion of wanting to fight in Syria, planning attack
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...