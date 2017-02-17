Board looking ahead

Nation News - Friday, February 17, 2017

MEMBERS OF THE BOARD of directors of the Central Bank are looking forward to working with a new Governor. That was the reaction of at least one Central Bank director yesterday following news that the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Way paved for Worrell to be fired

More time to Worrell

Game On

Governor strikes back

Central Bank governor gets injunction to stay in office

Bank board fed up with Worrell

Worrell’s comments ‘a concern’



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
O-WRAP: Hanna threatened by Kartel fans... Double murder in Westmoreland... PNP wants OSHA passed

Three men held in connection with gun find

30 inmates released under electronic tagging system

UPDATE: Hanna reports death threats from Kartel fans, investigation launched

Broadcasting Commission denies accountability for Vybz Kartel's music on airwaves

Trump reverses Obama ban on private prisons

Producer says Hanna ill-advised over Kartel music-ban issue

SPORTS more
Stag and BFA team up for Cup

Marsh named MVP

Okay for super teams

South Zone whips Central to lift Shell U-15 title

Videos: El Salvador vs Bermuda Football Game

Training unaffected by vacant head coach position, assures JNA president

MOTORSPORT: Lewis Hamilton ready to get back on track with new Mercedes F1 car

POLITICS more
Ex-Nationality Chief Details How Vetting Corners Were Cut

Barrow and Williams Holds “Insignificant” Shares in Caribbean Investment Holdings

EDITORIAL: Argyle – a study in alternative funding

It’s not too late, Mr Prime Minister

‘Kitchen Cat’ gets 12 months

Minister Outerbridge ‘Humbled’ By Appointment

O-WRAP: Hanna threatened by Kartel fans... Double murder in Westmoreland... PNP wants OSHA passed

BUSINESS more
O-WRAP: Hanna threatened by Kartel fans... Double murder in Westmoreland... PNP wants OSHA passed

Three men held in connection with gun find

30 inmates released under electronic tagging system

UPDATE: Hanna reports death threats from Kartel fans, investigation launched

Broadcasting Commission denies accountability for Vybz Kartel's music on airwaves

Trump reverses Obama ban on private prisons

Three C'bean beaches make TripAdvisor's top 10 Travellers' Choice

TECH more
Strict regulations for Carnival street jump up

Governments need to boost cybersecurity, says expert

US$53.2M hi-tech cuts biggest Dominican sugar mill's pollutants 90%

Liquid Petroleum Gas use reduces CO2 emissions

Roseau South MP happy over gov’t assistance to Silver Lake residents

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunset from Canefield

U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Dominica

CRIME more
The David Nanes Caper Revealed in Paperwork from Immigration

Trio Convicted of Murder of Cayo Taxi Man

Bicyclist killed in crash

Man wants $4 500 owed

The PPP must be prosecuted for crimes during its reign

Anil Nandlall refers to the Attorney General Chambers as a circus

‘Kitchen Cat’ gets 12 months

RELATED STORIES
Way paved for Worrell to be fired

More time to Worrell

Game On

Governor strikes back

Central Bank governor gets injunction to stay in office

Bank board fed up with Worrell

Worrell’s comments ‘a concern’

RECENT COMMENTS
Car Care by Llee George
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Son of MP arrested in Florida
Priya Soylu: Hello everyone I'm here to appreciate the great work Dr Ojie how he cured my Herpes Disease, that almost took my life, i have lived with this disease and did all i could be cured but no way.i have...

Economic restoration needs unified action (Part 1)
JESSICA: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Edward: i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

France arrests three on suspicion of wanting to fight in Syria, planning attack
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

RECENT COMMENTS
Car Care by Llee George
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Son of MP arrested in Florida
Priya Soylu: Hello everyone I'm here to appreciate the great work Dr Ojie how he cured my Herpes Disease, that almost took my life, i have lived with this disease and did all i could be cured but no way.i have...

Economic restoration needs unified action (Part 1)
JESSICA: Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will be cured from HERPES virus again. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HERPES) for the past 3 years now, I had spent a lot of money...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Edward: i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of mine introduced...

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Holness says it’s time to develop courage to confront crime
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Festival commission:â€ˆCarnival netted $6.3M in taxes
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

Half of Jamaican teen girls forced to have sex - 94% of adolescent pregnancies unplanned, study reveals
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...

France arrests three on suspicion of wanting to fight in Syria, planning attack
Edward: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. I contacted a private investigator that linked me with gadgethacksolution@gmail.com who took...